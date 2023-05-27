Dead – Death – Obituary News : Influencer dies from excessive Chinese spirit intake on live-stream

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Social media influencer dies after drinking contest on China’s TikTok

A social media influencer, known as “Sanqiange” or “Brother Three Thousand,” died shortly after live-streaming himself consuming several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok. The influencer participated in a competition with another influencer that involved drinking Baijiu, a Chinese liquor with a normal alcohol level of 30% to 60%. The competition was part of a one-on-one contest in which influencers competed for rewards and presents from viewers, and they frequently included consequences for the loser – presumably, drinking Baijiu in this case.

The influencer’s friend, identified as Zhao, told Shangyou News that he did not know how much he had consumed before tuning in. But in the later part of the video, he saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth. The PK games ended at around 1 am, and Wang was found dead by his family at 1 pm.

Wang’s death is likely to exacerbate a debate about the industry’s regulation, which has drawn attention from authorities in recent years due to the luxurious lifestyles of some streamers and the unusual challenges they participate in. In recent years, the country’s thriving live-streaming scene has spawned a multibillion-dollar business in which entrepreneurial influencers compete to sell their products in real-time on social media platforms.

The incident raises questions about the darker side of the influencer industry, where influencers are often challenged to engage in extreme and dangerous activities to increase their followers and maintain their popularity. The growing influence of social media influencers in society has led to concerns about the impact on young people who are exposed to their content.

The incident highlights the need for stricter regulations to protect influencers and viewers from the risks associated with these activities. The government must take a more proactive role in regulating this industry to prevent future tragedies from occurring.

In conclusion, the death of the social media influencer has once again put a spotlight on the dangers of extreme and dangerous activities that influencers engage in to maintain their popularity. The government and industry players must take measures to ensure that influencers and viewers are protected from such risks. The influencer industry must be regulated to ensure that it operates within safe and ethical boundaries. The tragic loss of a life must serve as a wake-up call to the industry to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.

Influencer marketing Social media influencers Alcohol abuse Live streaming dangers Chinese liquor culture

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Influencer dies after live-streaming himself drinking bottles of Chinese spirit/