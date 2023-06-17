Dead – Death – Obituary News : Influencer dies in weight loss camp trying to shed 100kg

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Social Media Influencer Sparks Discussion on Influencer Industry in China

A 21-year-old social media influencer, known as Cuihua, died while participating in a weight-loss boot camp in northwest China. Cuihua had been sharing her weight-loss journey with her tens of thousands of fans on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, aiming to inspire others in their own battles against obesity. Her death has rekindled worries about the pressures women face to adhere to conventional beauty standards and increased criticism of the influencer sector in China.

The Weight-Loss Journey of Cuihua

Cuihua had been documenting her intense training activities on Douyin, revealing that she was striving to drop 100 kilogrammes of weight and that she weighed 156 kilogrammes (344 pounds) in a recent series of videos. According to China National Radio, Cuihua had joined a number of weight-loss programmes in different cities in an effort to attain her objective and had shed more than 27 kilogrammes (60 pounds) in the two months before her death. However, just two days prior to her death, Cuihua had attended her last camp in the Shaanxi province, where she decided to restrict her nutrition in addition to engaging in rigorous exercise.

The Aftermath of Cuihua’s Death

Following her death, videos of Cuihua running and lifting weights were widely circulated on Chinese social media and even appeared in a number of state media sites. However, since then, photographs and videos of Cuihua training have been erased from the account. The influencer’s family received “compensation” from the Shaanxi weight loss camp, according to state media reports, but the amount was not specified. Local police are currently looking into the death and if the weight loss camp used excessive or inappropriate training methods.

Discussion on the Influencer Industry in China

Cuihua’s death has sparked discussion about how to govern the influencer industry in China. The incident has increased criticism of the sector, which has been under scrutiny in recent months following the tragic death of a young man who live-streamed himself consuming several bottles of potent alcohol. The influencer industry in China has grown rapidly in recent years, with many young people aspiring to become social media celebrities. However, there have been concerns about the lack of regulation and accountability in the industry, with some influencers promoting unhealthy practices.

The Pressure to Adhere to Conventional Beauty Standards

Cuihua’s death has also rekindled worries about the pressures women face to adhere to conventional beauty standards. The influencer industry in China has been criticized for promoting unrealistic beauty standards and encouraging young people to undergo extreme measures to conform to these standards. Cuihua’s death highlights the dangers of striving for these beauty standards and the need for more education and support for those struggling with weight loss.

The Need for Better Regulation and Accountability in the Influencer Industry

The tragic death of Cuihua highlights the need for better regulation and accountability in the influencer industry in China. The lack of regulation and accountability has led to concerns about the promotion of unhealthy practices and the pressure on young people to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. The industry needs to be more transparent about the practices and methods used by influencers, and there needs to be more education and support for those struggling with weight loss. The influencer industry has the potential to be a positive force for change, but it needs to be governed responsibly and with the well-being of influencers and their followers in mind.

Conclusion

The death of Cuihua is a tragic reminder of the dangers of striving for unrealistic beauty standards and the need for better regulation and accountability in the influencer industry in China. It highlights the pressures women face to conform to these standards and the need for more education and support for those struggling with weight loss. The influencer industry has the potential to be a positive force for change, but it needs to be governed responsibly and with the well-being of influencers and their followers in mind.

Weight loss boot camp Social media influencer Health and fitness Extreme weight loss Risks of rapid weight loss

News Source : ANI News

Source Link :Social media influencer dies trying to lose more than 100kg at weight loss boot camp/