Dead – Death – Obituary News : Influencer’s Fatal Live Broadcast Drinking Liquor

Chinese Influencer Dies After Taking Part in Dangerous Challenge

A 35-year-old influencer from China, known as Sanqiange or “Brother Three Thousand”, has tragically died after taking part in a dangerous challenge. Sanqiange made a live broadcast on the Douyin platform in which he documented the event. The challenge became a trend on social networks and has since been met with widespread criticism and concern.

The Challenge

The challenge involved Sanqiange attempting to eat a gecko while it was still alive. The gecko is a small lizard that is native to Asia and is often used in traditional Chinese medicine. However, the challenge is highly dangerous and can be fatal. The gecko has a strong bite and can transmit harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can lead to serious health complications.

During the live broadcast, Sanqiange can be seen attempting to catch the gecko multiple times before finally succeeding. He then places the gecko in his mouth and attempts to chew it. However, he quickly realizes that the gecko is still alive and begins to choke. The live broadcast ended abruptly, and Sanqiange was found dead 12 hours later.

The Aftermath

The news of Sanqiange’s death has caused widespread shock and concern in China and around the world. Many people have expressed their condolences and sympathy for his family and friends. However, there has also been criticism of Sanqiange and the dangerous challenge he took part in.

The hashtag #sanqiangechallenge has been trending on Chinese social media, with many people condemning the challenge and warning against the dangers of such stunts. The authorities have also issued a warning, stating that taking part in dangerous challenges can have serious consequences, and they will take action against those who promote or participate in such activities.

The Dangers of Influencer Culture

The tragic death of Sanqiange has also sparked a wider debate about influencer culture and the pressure that influencers face to create content that is both entertaining and engaging. Many influencers are constantly seeking new and exciting content that will attract more followers and increase their influence. However, this can often lead to dangerous stunts and challenges that put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

There have been several incidents in recent years where influencers have been injured or killed while attempting dangerous challenges. In 2018, a 19-year-old influencer from the US died after trying to take a selfie on the edge of a cliff. In 2019, a Russian influencer was severely injured after falling from a bridge while attempting to take a selfie. These incidents highlight the dangers of influencer culture and the need for influencers to be more responsible when creating content.

Conclusion

The death of Sanqiange is a tragic reminder of the dangers of influencer culture and the need for influencers to be more responsible when creating content. Dangerous challenges and stunts should never be encouraged or promoted, and anyone who does so should be held accountable. The authorities must also take action to prevent such challenges from taking place and to educate people about the dangers of such activities.

Our thoughts are with Sanqiange’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Eubanks

Source Link :Chinese influencer dies from drinking liquor during live broadcast/