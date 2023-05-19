Dead – Death – Obituary News : Injured person in accident dies: Tragic end

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death of the Injured Person in the Accident

A tragic incident occurred on May 13, 2023, in the Nilamangalam area near Pavunjur, where a 30-year-old lorry driver named Karthi was involved in a severe accident. Karthi was driving a 13-ton lorry towards Thirukkalukundram when a two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction collided with his vehicle. The impact was so severe that the two-wheeler rider died on the spot, and Karthi sustained severe injuries.

Karthi was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Thiruporur, where he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The doctors diagnosed him with multiple fractures and severe internal injuries. He was in critical condition and required immediate medical attention.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai for further treatment. His condition remained critical, and he was kept under close observation in the ICU. The doctors tried their best to save him, and he battled for his life for a few days, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on May 20, 2023.

The incident left his family and friends in shock and grief, and they are struggling to come to terms with the loss. Karthi was the sole breadwinner of his family and had two young children who were dependent on him. His wife is devastated and struggling to cope with the loss.

The accident has raised several questions about road safety and the need for better infrastructure. The two-wheeler rider who lost his life in the accident was not wearing a helmet, and this highlights the importance of wearing protective gear while riding a bike. The accident also brings to light the need for better road maintenance and traffic management to avoid such accidents in the future.

The incident serves as a reminder to all of us to be more cautious while driving and to follow traffic rules strictly. It is essential to prioritize safety on the roads and take necessary precautions to avoid such tragic incidents. We must ensure that our vehicles are well-maintained, and we are wearing protective gear while driving or riding a bike.

The incident also highlights the importance of having adequate insurance coverage. Karthi’s family will now receive compensation for his death, which will help them cope with the financial burden. It is crucial to have adequate insurance coverage to protect ourselves and our loved ones from unforeseen circumstances.

In conclusion, the death of Karthi is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better road safety measures and infrastructure. We must all prioritize safety on the roads and take necessary precautions to avoid such incidents. Our thoughts and prayers are with Karthi’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link: Death of the injured person in the accident