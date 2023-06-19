Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inmate in Shelby County Jail dies after medical emergency

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Launched Following Death of Inmate in Shelby County Jail

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of an inmate over the weekend. The inmate has been identified as Joshua Dewayne Files, a 29-year-old resident of Bessemer. Files was booked into the Shelby County Jail on June 6 on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation on a previous first-degree theft of property charge.

According to sheriff’s officials, Files underwent a medical and mental health assessment during booking, which is standard procedure for all jail inmates. He was then placed in a general population housing unit. However, on June 13, officials reported that Files “displayed erratic behavior” and was moved to a special housing cell where jail watch protocols were initiated.

On Thursday, June 15, jail deputies performing a routine safety check found Files to be suffering a medical emergency, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies and jail medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. However, Files was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans reported that there was no sign of trauma, foul play, or suspicious circumstances. Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a review of Files’ death. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will also conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The news of Files’ death has come as a shock to his family, who are now mourning his loss. They have expressed their deep sadness and requested privacy during this difficult time. Meanwhile, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Files’ death is ongoing.

The Shelby County Jail has faced criticism in the past for its treatment of inmates. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the jail following allegations of excessive use of force and inadequate medical care. The investigation is ongoing, and the jail has since taken steps to improve conditions for inmates.

However, Files’ death raises questions about the efficacy of the reforms that have been implemented. It also highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the criminal justice system. In recent years, there has been a growing movement to reform the justice system and address issues such as police brutality, racial profiling, and mass incarceration.

While progress has been made, there is still a long way to go before the justice system is truly just and equitable for all. The death of Joshua Dewayne Files is a tragic reminder of the work that needs to be done to ensure that no one is mistreated or neglected while in custody.

In conclusion, the investigation into the death of Joshua Dewayne Files is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what caused his medical emergency and subsequent death. However, this tragic event highlights the need for greater accountability and transparency in the criminal justice system. As a society, we must work towards creating a justice system that treats everyone with fairness and dignity, regardless of their circumstances. Only then can we truly call ourselves a just and equitable society.

News Source : Carol Robinson | crobinson@al.com

Source Link :Shelby County Jail inmate dies at hospital following medical emergency, sheriff says/