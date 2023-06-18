Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inmate with terminal illness dies at Milwaukee hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Death of Mohammed Afzal: A Tragic End to a Controversial Case

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of 68-year-old Mohammed Afzal on Friday evening at an area hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, Afzal had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. However, his death has raised concerns due to the controversial charges he was facing and his prolonged stay in custody.

The Charges Against Mohammed Afzal

Afzal had been in custody since September 2020 on charges of first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. The details of the case have not been released, but it is clear that the charges were serious and had significant consequences for Afzal.

Health Issues and Prolonged Incarceration

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Afzal had been hospitalized since June 14 after multiple stays in the Milwaukee County Jail infirmary. It is unclear what health issues he was facing, but the fact that he had been in and out of infirmary suggests that his condition was serious and required medical attention.

The prolonged incarceration of Afzal has raised concerns about the treatment of prisoners and their access to healthcare. It is well-established that prisons are not equipped to handle serious medical issues and that inmates often face significant delays in receiving medical attention. The case of Mohammed Afzal is a tragic reminder of the need for prison reform and the importance of providing adequate healthcare to those in custody.

A Visitation Prior to Death

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a visitation between Afzal and his family was arranged prior to his death. While this may offer some comfort to his loved ones, it does not negate the fact that Afzal died in custody and that his death raises serious questions about the treatment of prisoners.

Investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office

As per protocol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Mohammed Afzal. It is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death and provide answers to his family and the wider community.

Conclusion

The death of Mohammed Afzal is a tragic reminder of the need for prison reform and the importance of providing adequate healthcare to those in custody. While the details of his case are not clear, it is clear that his prolonged incarceration and health issues are cause for concern. It is hoped that the investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will provide answers and bring justice to his family.

News Source : WISN

Source Link :Milwaukee County Jail inmate dies at local hospital, diagnosed with a terminal illness/