Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inmate’s Death Cause Determined at Nez Perce County Detention Center

Autopsy Results Released in Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Detention Center

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has released the autopsy results from the death of 38-year-old Chelsea Rohrback-Skinner, who was found unconscious in the general population area of the Nez Perce County Detention Center on January 28, 2023. The cause of death was determined to be arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a rare inherited disease.

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher issued a statement thanking the family for their understanding during the investigation process and expressing his commitment to transparency. He also announced that the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal review of jail practices, protocols, and policies in conjunction with any medical evaluations of Rohrback-Skinner.

Initial Incident

According to the initial report, detention deputies were notified by inmates in the general population about an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. on January 28, 2023. Deputies performed life-saving measures on Rohrback-Skinner, and paramedics were summoned to the jail, but she was pronounced dead. An official cause of death had not been determined at that time.

Rohrback-Skinner had been held in custody for a probation violation pending her next court date on February 8, 2023.

External Investigation

The Idaho State Police were immediately notified to investigate the circumstances surrounding Rohrback-Skinner’s death, including the cause and manner of death. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they will cooperate fully with the external investigation.

Internal Review

Along with the external investigation, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal review of existing jail practices, protocols, and policies in conjunction with any medical evaluations of Rohrback-Skinner.

Sheriff Scrimsher has emphasized his commitment to transparency during the investigation and has made counselors available to inmates and detention staff who may need assistance during this time.

Conclusion

The release of the autopsy results sheds some light on the cause of Rohrback-Skinner’s death, but the external and internal investigations will continue to provide more information about the circumstances surrounding her death and the jail’s practices, protocols, and policies.

As Sheriff Scrimsher stated, it is important to take incidents like this seriously and strive for transparency to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

