Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inmate’s Suspected Suicide at Tyger River Prison

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution Dies in Suspected Suicide

On May 11, 2023, Peter Fred Hernandez, 60, died in his cell at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree, South Carolina. According to an email from Jonathan Lawson, Chief Investigator with the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:33 a.m. The South Carolina Department of Corrections press release stated that his death is a suspected suicide, and the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping in South Carolina, stemming from an incident that occurred in December 1990. He also received an additional life sentence and 25 years for other charges in North Carolina related to the same incident. Court records show that Hernandez pled guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery, and three counts of first-degree sex offenses for the abduction, robbery, and assault of a 19-year-old pregnant woman in Spartanburg.

A forensic autopsy and toxicology analysis will be performed on May 12, according to Lawson.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that Hernandez’s death was the first at the Enoree prison in 2023. However, two men, James DePriest, 64, and Jahmand Maurice McNeill, 30, died at the facility last year. DePriest’s death was ruled natural, and McNeill’s was ruled a suicide.

Incarceration Transparency, a watchdog group, previously reported 18 deaths at Tyger River Correctional Institution between 2015 and 2021. This raises concerns about the prison’s ability to provide adequate care for inmates and prevent suicides.

The Herald-Journal previously reported on a lawsuit claiming that Spartanburg jail failed to provide adequate care for a man who died in custody. These incidents highlight the need for prison reform and the importance of addressing mental health issues among inmates.

In conclusion, the death of Peter Fred Hernandez at Tyger River Correctional Institution is a tragic event that raises concerns about the prison’s ability to prevent suicides and provide adequate care for inmates. It is essential to address mental health issues among inmates and implement reforms to prevent future deaths in custody.

Tyger River Correctional Institution Suicide in prisons Inmate mental health Prison safety protocols Correctional officer training

News Source : Chalmers Rogland

Source Link :Man dies at Tyger River Correctional Institution in suspected suicide/