Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inquest Concludes on Death of 12-Year-Old Lucas Briscoe on Holiday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lucas Briscoe: A Legacy of Kindness and Care

Lucas Briscoe was a promising young talent in both rugby and music, with plans to audition for The Voice Kids and trial for Sale Sharks. But on August 20, 2019, while on holiday in Fuengirola, he tragically fell from a sixth-floor apartment balcony and suffered fatal injuries.

A Legacy of Kindness

Lucas’ mother, Nicola Marshall, described him as a “kind and caring” person who brought happiness to many and would always help others if he could. Even after his death, stories emerged of how Lucas had supported and helped those around him.

Lucas had founded his own band at school and was a talented singer, with plans for a career in music or acting. He was also an accomplished rugby player and had been trialling for Sale Sharks before his untimely death.

A Tragic Accident

According to the coroner’s inquest, there was nothing in Lucas’ medical history to suggest suicide. Nicola had been in the kitchen making sandwiches when Lucas left the room, saying he had had enough. His friend later reported seeing him jog towards the balcony, place his hands on the barrier, and swing his legs over.

Nicola believes it was a brief moment of “Lucas’ invincibility” and that he didn’t intend for the fall to happen. The inquest concluded that Lucas appeared to be forward-thinking and had many plans for his future, and his death was recorded as misadventure.

A Bench to Remember

To commemorate the two-year anniversary of Lucas’ death, a special bench was commissioned in The Moor, Knutsford. The bench features the words “share and care” sculpted into it, a testament to Lucas’ legacy of kindness and generosity towards others.

Although Lucas’ life was cut short, he will always be remembered for his talent, kindness, and the positive impact he had on those around him. His legacy will continue to inspire others to share and care, just as he did.

Lucas Briscoe death Holiday tragedy Inquest verdict Family mourning Travel safety precautions

News Source : Jessica Farrington

Source Link :Inquest concludes into death of Lucas Briscoe, 12, who died on holiday/