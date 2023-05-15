Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inquest: Young man found deceased at home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Understanding William Deighton’s Tragic Story

William Deighton was aged 25 when he was found unresponsive at his home in Prestwich on December 5 last year. Rochdale Coroners Court heard how Mr Deighton lived in 24-hour supported accommodation due to mental health issues.

Early Life

Speaking about his childhood, his mother Patricia Deighton told the inquest that he and his twin brother John made friends with children on the street where they lived, attended birthday parties and went on family holidays. She described him as enjoying a “happy family life” and having a “lot of happy memories”. However, he became “notably disengaged” and “disruptive” at school.

Mental Health Issues

As a child, Mr Deighton was diagnosed with atypical autistic spectrum disorder. He then attended various special schools and was put on medication, which “helped” him, according to his mother. Mrs Deighton said: “His mental health then deteriorated and he was sectioned just before his 15th birthday.” Mr Deighton was then diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was 18.

Supported Accommodation

Mrs Deighton added: “William was sectioned in April 2018 and sent to the Meadowbrook unit at Salford Royal Hospital.” He was transferred between multiple hospital wards before being discharged to assisted accommodation in Pendlebury. Mr Deighton was then transferred to his most recent address, which was assisted accommodation in Prestwich. Mrs Deighton described it as “much nicer” than his previous accommodation and hoped that things would improve for him there.

Tragic Death

But towards the end of last year, Mr Deighton “became paranoid” about a meeting that was set to take place on December 6. His mother told the inquest that on December 5 she received a phone call from staff to say that he had died. Pathologist Dr Emil Salmo gave Mr Deighton’s medical cause of death as hanging. Detective Inspector Blaine of Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in his death.

Conclusion

Coroner Matthew Cox accepted the pathologist’s cause of death and concluded Mr Deighton’s death as suicide. He offered his condolences to Mr Deighton’s family. Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. You can also email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.

News Source : Zach Harrison

Source Link :Prestwich: Young man found dead at his home, inquest hears/