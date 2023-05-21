Dead – Death – Obituary News : Insights on Eva Bohn-Chin’s Life & Death: Boyfriend & Wiki

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eva Bohn-Chin: The Life, Controversy, and Relationship with Jim Brown

Eva Bohn-Chin was an American fashion model and media personality who rose to fame because of her relationship with the NFL star and social activist, Jim Brown. Born in 1946, Eva was just 22 years old when she passed away on June 27, 1968. Despite her short-lived career and tragic death, Eva made headlines recently due to her involvement in a controversy of attempted murder.

Biography

Eva Bohn-Chin was born in the United States to a German mother and Jamaican father. However, she rarely talked about her family in public media to protect their privacy. Eva was a high school graduate, but there is no information available about her college education. She was a mixed-race woman who followed the Christian religion.

Eva was a tall woman, standing at around 5 feet 6 inches, with a decent weight. She was a talented fashion model and media personality who gained popularity due to her relationship with Jim Brown.

Relationship with Jim Brown

Eva Bohn-Chin and Jim Brown had a tumultuous relationship. The couple had a history of domestic abuse, and Jim was accused of attacking Eva and throwing her off the balcony. In 1968, Eva was found semi-conscious beneath the balcony of Jim’s apartment in West Hollywood. Her boyfriend’s neighbor called 911 after hearing an argument from his home.

Jim Brown was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, felony battery on a peace officer, and obstructing justice. He was released on $12,500 bail, and his charges were later changed to resisting a deputy, with a fine of $300 when Eva revealed that she fell from the balcony.

Career and Net Worth

Eva Bohn-Chin was a talented and hard-working fashion model who aspired to conquer the industry. However, not much is known about her professional career as she maintained a low profile in the media. Sadly, she passed away at the young age of 22, and her net worth is not available.

On the other hand, Jim Brown was a successful actor and former NFL star with a net worth of $30 million approximately. He was a social activist who fought for civil rights and was a leading voice against racism in America.

In conclusion, Eva Bohn-Chin was a promising fashion model and media personality who gained media attention for her tumultuous relationship with Jim Brown. Despite her short-lived career and tragic death, Eva will always be remembered for her beauty, talent, and the controversy that surrounded her life.

1. Eva Bohn-Chin death

2. Eva Bohn-Chin wiki

3. Eva Bohn-Chin boyfriend

4. Eva Bohn-Chin biography

5. Eva Bohn-Chin cause of death

News Source : GlamourBiz

Source Link :Who Was Eva Bohn-chin? Insights Her Wiki, Cause Of Death, & Boyfriend/