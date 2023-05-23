Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inspirational Boston Marathon Racer Rick Hoyt Dies at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rick Hoyt: The Man Whose Father Pushed Him in a Wheelchair for 32 Years in the Boston Marathon

The running community mourns the loss of Rick Hoyt, who passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the age of 61. Hoyt was known for his incredible partnership with his father, Dick, who pushed him in a custom racing wheelchair in more than 1,000 marathons, duathlons, and triathlons. The duo was a fixture in the Boston Marathon, inspiring millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals, and accomplish extraordinary things.

The Beginning of a Remarkable Journey

The Hoyt duo began their journey in 1977 when Rick, who had cerebral palsy that left him a quadriplegic, told his father that he wanted to participate in a five-mile race benefiting a lacrosse player who had been paralyzed. Dick agreed to push his son in a wheelchair, and they finished the race, coming in second to last. Despite the overwhelming support and admiration they received from the crowd, Dick initially thought it would be a one-time experience.

But Rick had other plans. He told his father that racing made him feel free, and he wanted to keep doing it. From that point on, the father-and-son team competed in races of all kinds, with Rick always in the racing chair and Dick pushing him. Their partnership became an inspiration to people all over the world.

The Boston Marathon: A Special Place in Their Hearts

The Hoyts participated in their first Boston Marathon in 1980, finishing in just over three hours and 15 minutes. It was the start of a remarkable journey that would see them complete the race 32 times, including their last race in 2014. Along the way, they encountered their fair share of challenges, including one year when a medical issue forced them to withdraw from the race. But they always persevered, and their determination and love for each other shone through.

For Rick, running in the Boston Marathon was more than just a race. It was a chance to show the world that people with disabilities could do anything they set their minds to. In an interview with HBO’s “Real Sports” in 2005, Dick recalled Rick saying, “Dad, when I’m running, I feel like I’m not handicapped.” And that was the magic of their partnership – it allowed Rick to feel free, to feel like his disability disappeared when he was racing with his father.

A Legacy That Will Live On

The passing of Rick Hoyt is a loss not just for his family and friends but for the entire running community. His partnership with his father was a shining example of what can be achieved when love, determination, and a belief in oneself are combined. Together, they inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves and to never give up.

As we remember Rick, let us also remember the lessons he taught us – that anything is possible if we believe in ourselves, that love knows no bounds, and that we should never let our limitations define us. The legacy of Rick and Dick Hoyt will live on, inspiring generations to come to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small. Rest in peace, Rick – you will be missed.

