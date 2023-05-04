Dead – Death – Obituary News : Intense Near-Death Life Review After 45-Minute Death: Full Interview

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Near-Death Experience: An Intense and Introspective Life Review

Robert Bare, co-founder and vice president of Spiritual Awakenings International, recently shared with Mysteries of Life about an intense and introspective life review he had during one of his near-death experiences. In this article, we will delve deeper into his experience and discuss the implications for our spiritual growth.

The Near-Death Experience

Robert Bare had his first near-death experience at the age of 16, after a car accident. During the accident, he felt himself leaving his body and rising above the scene. He saw his body lying on the ground and was surprised that he felt no pain or fear. Instead, he felt a tremendous sense of peace and love.

As he continued to rise, he saw a bright light in the distance. As he approached the light, he felt as though he was being pulled towards it. When he reached the light, he was enveloped in its warmth and love. He saw a figure of light that he identified as Jesus, although he was not a religious person at the time. Jesus spoke to him and told him that he had a purpose in life and that he needed to fulfill it.

Robert Bare was eventually revived and brought back to his body. However, he had a new sense of purpose and a desire to learn more about spirituality. He began to study various spiritual traditions and eventually co-founded Spiritual Awakenings International.

The Life Review

In another near-death experience, Robert Bare had a life review that was both intense and introspective. During this experience, he found himself in a dark void where he felt a sense of loneliness and despair. He realized that he was alone with his thoughts, and every thought he had was reflected back to him.

He saw the events of his life played out like a movie, but he was not just a passive observer. He felt the emotions and intentions of each event as if he was experiencing them in real-time. He saw the impact of his actions on other people and felt the pain and joy that he caused. He realized that every thought, word, and action had consequences that rippled out into the world.

As he watched his life unfold, he saw moments of kindness and compassion, but he also saw moments of selfishness and cruelty. He realized that he had not always lived up to his potential, and that he had hurt many people along the way. He felt a deep sense of regret and sorrow.

However, he also saw moments of love and forgiveness. He saw how people had forgiven him for his mistakes and how he had forgiven others. He realized that forgiveness was the key to healing and that it was never too late to make amends.

The Implications for Our Spiritual Growth

Robert Bare’s experience highlights the importance of self-reflection and mindfulness in our spiritual growth. We need to be aware of our thoughts, words, and actions and their impact on others. We need to strive to live with compassion and kindness, and to forgive ourselves and others for our mistakes.

His experience also emphasizes the importance of living with purpose and fulfilling our potential. We all have a unique purpose in life, and we need to discover and fulfill it. We need to use our talents and abilities to make a positive impact on the world.

Finally, his experience reminds us that death is not the end. We are spiritual beings having a human experience, and our true nature is eternal and infinite. We need to embrace our spiritual nature and live with a sense of connection to something greater than ourselves.

Conclusion

Robert Bare’s near-death experience provides us with valuable insights into the nature of life and death. His life review reminds us that we need to be mindful of our thoughts, words, and actions and their impact on others. It also emphasizes the importance of living with purpose and fulfilling our potential, and of embracing our spiritual nature.

Ultimately, his experience shows us that death is not something to be feared, but rather a natural part of our spiritual journey. We need to live with a sense of connection to something greater than ourselves and to have faith that our true nature is eternal and infinite.

News Source : www.theepochtimes.com

Source Link :Robert Bare Died for About 45 Minutes, Had Intense Near-Death Life Review | Full Interview/