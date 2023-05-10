Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inter Student’s Suicide: 89% Score Achieved

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of a Student: A Wake-Up Call for the Education System

The death of Guguloth Krishna, a 19-year-old Intermediate student from Mahbubabad district, has shed light on the immense pressure that students face in the Indian education system. Krishna, who was pursuing his studies as a Biological sciences student at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukul Residential College in Eturnagaram, took his own life on April 10, fearing that he would not score well in his exams. However, his score of 892 out of 1000 marks indicates that his fears were unfounded.

Krishna’s suicide note, which read, “Mother and father excuse me as I may not get a seat in MBBS so decided to end my life,” highlights the immense pressure that students face to score well in exams and secure a seat in prestigious colleges. The competition is fierce, and the stakes are high. Students are expected to perform well from a young age and are often subjected to intense pressure from their families, teachers, and peers.

This pressure can take a toll on their mental health, leading to anxiety, depression, and, in extreme cases, suicide. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, student suicides in India increased by 26% between 2014 and 2018. In the academic year 2019-20, 19 students in Telangana alone died by suicide due to exam-related stress.

The Indian education system is known for its emphasis on rote learning and memorization. Students are expected to memorize vast amounts of information and regurgitate it in exams. The system does not encourage creativity, critical thinking, or problem-solving skills. This approach to education can be detrimental to a student’s mental health and overall well-being.

Moreover, the education system is highly competitive, with students vying for a limited number of seats in prestigious colleges. The pressure to perform well in exams and secure a seat in a top college can be overwhelming for students. The system does not take into account the individual needs and abilities of students. It treats all students as if they are the same, with the same level of intelligence and aptitude.

Furthermore, the system puts a premium on academic achievement and ignores other aspects of a student’s development, such as their interests, skills, and hobbies. This narrow focus on academic achievement can lead to a lack of self-esteem and confidence in students who do not excel academically.

The death of Guguloth Krishna should serve as a wake-up call for the education system. It is time to re-evaluate the way we educate our children and create a system that is inclusive, holistic, and nurturing. The education system should focus on developing the whole child, not just their academic abilities.

There should be a greater emphasis on experiential learning, where students learn by doing and exploring. This approach to education can foster creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. It can also help students develop a sense of confidence and self-esteem, as they are encouraged to explore their interests and passions.

Moreover, the education system should be more flexible and adaptable to the needs of individual students. It should take into account their strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. This approach can help students develop a sense of self-awareness and self-acceptance, which can be beneficial for their mental health.

The education system should also provide students with adequate support and guidance to deal with exam-related stress and anxiety. Schools should have counselors who can provide students with emotional support and help them develop coping mechanisms to deal with stress and anxiety. Moreover, the system should encourage parents to be supportive of their children and not put undue pressure on them to perform well in exams.

In conclusion, the death of Guguloth Krishna is a tragic reminder of the immense pressure that students face in the Indian education system. It is time to re-evaluate the way we educate our children and create a system that is inclusive, holistic, and nurturing. The focus should be on developing the whole child, not just their academic abilities. We owe it to our children to create a system that supports their overall well-being and helps them reach their full potential.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :Inter student who died by suicide scores 89%/