Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inter student’s suicide linked to 89% score

Tragedy Strikes as Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide

It was a devastating day for the family and friends of Guguloth Krishna, a 19-year-old Intermediate student who took his own life on April 10, 2021. The young boy from Mahbubabad district was pursuing his studies as a Biological sciences student at the Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukul Residential College in Hyderabad. Krishna was the eldest of three children in his family and had a bright future ahead of him. However, the fear of not scoring well in his exams proved to be too much for him to handle.

Krishna was a hardworking student who had always been dedicated to his studies. He spent hours studying each day and had a deep passion for learning. However, the pressure of exams and the constant fear of failure took a toll on his mental health. Despite his best efforts, he felt that he would not be able to score well in the exams and feared that it would affect his future prospects. This fear eventually led him to take the drastic step of ending his life.

The news of Krishna’s death has sent shockwaves across the country, with many questioning the education system and the pressure it puts on students. The incident has once again brought to light the issue of student suicides, which has become a growing concern in the country. According to reports, over 10,000 students die by suicide every year in India, with many attributing it to academic pressure.

The death of Krishna has raised many questions about the education system and the pressure it puts on students. The need for reforms in the education system has become more urgent than ever. The system needs to be restructured to ensure that students are not burdened with excessive academic pressure. The focus should be on creating an environment where students can learn and grow without fear of failure.

The incident has also highlighted the need for mental health support for students. Many students suffer from mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and stress, which can be triggered or exacerbated by academic pressure. Schools and colleges need to provide students with access to mental health support services, such as counseling, to help them cope with the challenges they face.

The tragic death of Krishna has left a deep impact on his family and friends. They are struggling to come to terms with his loss and are finding it hard to move on. The incident is a reminder that suicide is not the solution to any problem. It is important to seek help and support when one is going through a difficult time. Suicide prevention helplines and support groups are available for those who need them.

In conclusion, the death of Guguloth Krishna is a tragic reminder of the need for reforms in the education system and the importance of mental health support for students. The incident has left a deep impact on his family and friends, and the country as a whole. It is important to address the issue of student suicides and take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Let us honor the memory of Krishna by working towards creating a better and more supportive environment for students.

