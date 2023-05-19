Dead – Death – Obituary News : Inventor Phil Nuytten Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Phil Nuytten, a North Vancouver visionary, passed away at the age of 81 after a lifetime dedicated to research and innovation in submersible diving suits and submarines. Nuytten founded numerous companies, including Oceaneering International Inc., Can-Dive, and Nuytco, which spread around the world and opened up new ways to reach the deep sea for academics, the private sector, and the world’s navies. His Newtsuit, an underwater exosuit that made it possible for a single diver to explore depths never previously possible, became famous in the 1970s. He was sought by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, as piloting his submersibles is the closest thing on earth to piloting a landing craft that one day might touch down on the surface of another planet.

Nuytten’s expertise in submersibles made him a go-to guy for Hollywood’s elite filmmakers to advise them on shooting underwater. He was featured in dozens of documentaries, and James Cameron was one of his clients. Nuytten was sought after by the Navy as well, and his Remora, a submersible designed specifically to carry out rescues of crew members trapped in sunken or disabled submarines, is in use by several of the world’s navies.

Nuytten was a natural engineer and could see a problem and find a way around it. He was also a master carver and engraver, working in the style of the West Coast Kwakwaka’wakw Nation, who adopted him in after he learned that he was of Métis heritage. His pieces were sought in galleries specializing in Indigenous art, and he took very seriously his role in keeping the cultural traditions of his adoptive family alive.

Nuytten was also a passionate activist for ocean health and had ambitious dreams, including restoring the famous Expo 86 McBarge into a floating museum dedicated to the West Coast’s undersea innovation history and Vent Base Alpha, an underwater colony meant to simulate the conditions of, and prepare astronauts for, life on Mars. His breakthroughs in engineering allowed more breakthroughs in marine biology and other fields, and his recognitions were many, including being named to the Order of B.C. and Order of Canada.

Cowell, Nuytten’s daughter, described him as an idyllic family man and compassionate individual who would jump at the opportunity to help someone in need. She believes that her father’s legacy and businesses will carry on, and there are probably a million things that were just rattling around in his brain that may continue on. Nuytten’s work has brought breakthroughs in the deep sea for NASA, National Geographic, the Navy, and many others, making exploring the world’s oceans safe.

News Source : Brent Richter

Source Link :World famous inventor Phil Nuytten dead at 81/