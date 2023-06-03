Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigating the cause of death of Medi Response KZN director, Paul Herbst.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Director of Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Herbst, the director of Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal. Herbst reportedly lost his life on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to saving lives.

Who Confirmed Paul Herbst’s Death?

The news of Paul Herbst’s passing was first shared and confirmed by Medi Response, the private paramedical service organization that he directed. In a statement shared on Facebook, the organization expressed its condolences and praised Herbst’s contributions to the community.

How Did Paul Herbst Die?

Paul Herbst reportedly passed away after returning from Turkey, where he had been involved in rescue operations in the earthquake-affected regions. However, the exact cause of his death has not been revealed by Medi Response or any other official sources.

Public Meeting to Honor Paul Herbst

In honor of Paul Herbst’s legacy, Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal announced a public meeting to be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The meeting will take place at 6:30 pm on the rooftop parking lot outside of Unit 28 Odyssey Mall, Simbithi Drive entrance.

Paul Herbst’s Obituary

Paul Herbst was the director of Medi Response KwaZulu-Natal, where he oversaw the organization’s expansion in the province. Prior to this, he had served as Director of Operations at IPSS Medical Rescue for several years. In addition to his work in South Africa, Herbst also carried out rescue operations in Turkey as part of the Medi Response team.

The Legacy of Paul Herbst

Paul Herbst’s passing is a tremendous loss for the community he served and the countless lives he touched. His dedication to saving lives, whether in South Africa or abroad, will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Paul Herbst obituary Medi Response KZN director death Paul Herbst cause of death Tribute to Paul Herbst Paul Herbst funeral arrangements

News Source : Condotel Education

Source Link :Obituary: How did Paul Herbst die? Cause of death is explored as the director of Medi Response KZN passed away/