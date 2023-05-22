Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation Continues After Female Pillion’s Fatal SLE Motorcycle Skid

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Female Pillion Rider Dies in Motorcycle Accident on SLE

A woman in Singapore passed away after the motorcycle she was riding pillion on got into an accident. The incident occurred on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (20 May).

Accident Details

The motorcycle reportedly skidded on the SLE, towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). The police had to cordon off the rightmost lane of the expressway due to the accident at 10.20 am. When Shin Min reporters arrived, a silver motorcycle was lying on the ground. There was also an evidence label next to it. However, there were no signs of the victims. Presumably, they were already en route to the hospital.

Victims Conveyed to Hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Shin Min that they conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital — the rider and the pillion rider. The female pillion rider was unconscious when the SCDF sent her to the hospital. Sadly, she did not survive and died subsequently.

Investigations Ongoing

Shin Min also learnt from the police that the motorcycle was driving along the SLE when it skidded. However, it is unclear why it happened. Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

Conclusion

Motorcycle accidents can be fatal, and it is important for riders and pillion riders to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. This includes wearing helmets, following traffic rules, and maintaining their vehicles in good condition. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

News Source : Valerie Yuam

Source Link :Female Pillion Rider Passes Away After Motorcycle Skids On SLE, Investigations Ongoing/