Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation into Alleged Suicide of OAU Female Student

Osun State Police Commences Probe into Death of OAU Student

The Osun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 100-level female student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Treasure Salako. The deceased’s corpse was found on Wednesday in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area of Ile-Ife. Although a bottle of sniper, an insecticide, believed to have been taken by the deceased, was found near her dead body, the police have vowed to probe all possibilities to determine the cause of her death.

According to sources on the campus of the university, Treasure Salako had suffered from depression, a condition that people around her were aware of. The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, describing her as a promising young lady. He also urged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers, especially in situations where someone is going through emotional, psychological, or academic frustrations.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the issue of mental health and the need for Nigerians to pay attention to the emotional wellbeing of those around them. Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions are prevalent in Nigeria, but many people still view them as a sign of weakness and are reluctant to seek help. This attitude must change if we are to prevent more people from taking their own lives.

The Osun State Police Command deserves commendation for launching an investigation into the death of Treasure Salako. It shows that the police take the issue of suicide seriously and are willing to do everything within their power to unravel the circumstances surrounding such incidents. It is hoped that the investigation will shed more light on the cause of Treasure Salako’s death and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The Obafemi Awolowo University community is also to be commended for its reaction to the incident. The university’s management has expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and urged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers. This is a timely reminder that we must all look out for each other and take the necessary steps to prevent suicide.

In conclusion, the death of Treasure Salako is a sad reminder of the need for Nigerians to pay attention to the emotional wellbeing of those around them. We must all be our brothers’ keepers and do everything within our power to prevent suicide. The police should be commended for launching an investigation into the incident, and we hope that the investigation will provide answers to the questions surrounding Treasure Salako’s death. Finally, we express our condolences to the family of the deceased and pray that they find the strength to bear their loss.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Source Link :Police probe suspected suicide by female OAU student/