Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation into German backpacker’s death in Gold Coast farm mower accident

The tragic death of Jennifer Kohl, a German backpacker, on a Queensland farm has highlighted the importance of workplace health and safety measures. In December 2017, Kohl died at the age of 27 in an accident involving a mower on an avocado farm at Mount Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland. She had been working on the farm as a fruit picker when the incident occurred.

According to an ABC report of the pre-inquest conference held last year, Kohl and her partner were riding on the mower between avocado trees when it rolled and landed on her. The upcoming coronial inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether appropriate workplace health and safety measures were in place.

The inquest will also look into whether there was a delay in the dispatch of emergency services and if this delay could have been avoided. It will explore whether such a delay would have made any difference to the outcome of the incident. The inquest will begin on Tuesday in the Queensland Coroner’s Court, with Coroner Carol Lee overseeing the hearings.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of workplace health and safety measures. Employers have a duty of care to ensure that their workers are provided with a safe working environment. This includes providing appropriate training, equipment and supervision, as well as taking steps to identify and mitigate any potential hazards.

The use of machinery such as mowers can pose a significant risk to workers if appropriate safety measures are not in place. Employers must ensure that all machinery is properly maintained and inspected, and that workers are trained in its safe operation.

The Queensland government has implemented a range of measures to improve workplace health and safety in recent years. In 2017, the government launched its Safety Reset campaign, which aimed to raise awareness of the importance of safety in the workplace. The campaign encouraged employers to review their safety procedures and identify any potential hazards.

The government has also introduced a range of legislative measures aimed at improving workplace health and safety. These include the introduction of new laws relating to work health and safety, as well as the establishment of new bodies such as the Office of Industrial Relations.

While these measures are important, it is up to individual employers to ensure that they are complying with workplace health and safety regulations. The tragic death of Jennifer Kohl serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe working environment.

Employers must take steps to identify and mitigate any potential hazards in the workplace. This includes providing appropriate training, equipment and supervision, as well as implementing measures to ensure that workers are protected from harm.

It is hoped that the upcoming coronial inquest will provide answers as to what caused the accident that led to the death of Jennifer Kohl. It is also hoped that the inquest will serve as a reminder of the importance of workplace health and safety measures, and that employers will take steps to ensure that their workers are provided with a safe working environment.

