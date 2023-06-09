Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation into National Player Suicide Case to be Conducted by “Love Jihad” Angle in Madhya Pradesh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jabalpur’s national baseball player Sanjana Barkade’s suicide case

Jabalpur’s national baseball player Sanjana Barkade committed suicide on June 5 due to harassment by Rajan, who was arrested on Friday. The police will investigate the case from the angles of religious conversion and love jihad. According to initial investigation reports, Rajan used to harass Sanjana, which led to her taking her own life. Sanjana’s mother had alleged that Rajan, whose real name is Abdul Rashid, was pressurizing her daughter to convert to Islam and marry him.

Arrest of the accused

The accused Rajan, whose real name is Abdul Rashid, was arrested and sent to jail after the allegations made by Sanjana’s mother. The investigation will be carried out based on the statement given by the deceased’s mother. The Madhya Pradesh government has made it clear that there will be no forced religious conversion in the state.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her visit to Jabalpur, where she is scheduled to arrive on June 12. He questioned whether she would visit the deceased’s home.

Who was Sanjana Barkade?

Sanjana Barkade was a national-level baseball player from Jabalpur. She used to live with her parents in the Ganganganj area of the Sanjivani Nagar police station. Sanjana and Abdul Rashid became friends through Instagram. They used to talk for almost a year, after which Sanjana committed suicide on June 5.

What will happen to the accused?

Additional SP Sanjay Agrawal informed that the accused is currently under remand and is being questioned about the reason for the fight between the two. The police are collecting evidence from all aspects, after which the reason behind Sanjana’s suicide will be revealed. Sanjana’s father has also given a statement to the police, alleging that Abdul Mansoori was pressurizing his daughter to convert to Islam.

Conclusion

The suicide of Sanjana Barkade has raised serious questions about forced religious conversion and love jihad. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the case from all angles. The Madhya Pradesh government has made it clear that there will be no forced religious conversion in the state.

News Source : Mahendra Bhargava

Source Link :Madhya Pradesh News: नेशनल प्लेयर सुसाइड केस में ‘लव जिहाद’ एंगल से होगी जांच, गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने दिए निर्देश/