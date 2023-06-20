Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation into Schoolgirl’s Suicide by Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Schoolgirl Suicide: Police Investigation

On June 20, 2023, the police started an investigation into the suicide of a schoolgirl in Tittakudi, Tamil Nadu. The incident involved a 15-year-old girl who studied in the 10th grade at the Gurukulam School in Vallalar, Vadalore. The girl had been missing from home for three days and was found dead in her residence.

The Details of the Incident

The girl had returned home from school three days ago and had not come out of her room since then. Her mother, who had grown concerned, had informed her relatives about the matter. When they broke open the door, they found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan. The family immediately took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police were notified of the incident, and an investigation was launched.

The police found a suicide note written in the girl’s handwriting, which stated that she was taking her life because she was depressed and had failed her exams. The girl had written that she did not want to disappoint her parents and that she had no other option but to take her life.

The Police Investigation

The police have started an investigation into the incident and have questioned the girl’s family, friends, and school authorities. The police have also sent the suicide note for forensic analysis to determine if it was indeed written by the girl.

The police are trying to find out if the girl had any mental health issues and if she had confided in anyone about her problems. The police are also looking into the possibility of bullying or harassment at school, which may have contributed to her depression and suicide.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have denied any allegations of bullying or harassment and have stated that the girl was a bright student who had never shown any signs of depression or suicidal tendencies.

Conclusion

The suicide of a schoolgirl is a tragic incident that has left the community in shock. The police investigation will reveal the cause of the girl’s depression and suicide and will help prevent such incidents in the future. It is essential to create a safe and supportive environment for students to prevent bullying and harassment in schools. Parents and teachers must also be vigilant and look out for signs of depression and suicidal tendencies in students and seek help immediately. Suicide is preventable, and it is our responsibility to ensure the well-being of our children.

School girl suicide investigation Police probe into student suicide Suicide prevention measures in schools Mental health support for students Bullying and student suicide prevention

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :School girl suicide police investigation | பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை; போலீசார் விசாரணை/