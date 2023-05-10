Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation into the Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo Found Dead in Melbourne Hotel Room: Cause of Death Under Investigation

The culinary world is mourning the loss of Jock Zonfrillo, the renowned chef and MasterChef judge who was found dead in a hotel room in Melbourne on May 1st. The news of his passing has shocked many, leaving fans and colleagues in disbelief. Officials are investigating what happened, but they do not think anyone hurt him on purpose. They have not yet said exactly how he died.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Life and Career

Jock Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow, Scotland, to an Italian father and a Scottish mother. He was a chef, best-selling author, and philanthropist known for his talent and determination. He began cooking at 12 years old and later worked with some of the most famous chefs globally. He returned to Australia and opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, which earned him global recognition and accolades.

Jock Zonfrillo’s Untimely Death

Jock Zonfrillo’s untimely death has left many in shock and disbelief. He was only 46 years old when he was found unconscious in a hotel room in Melbourne. After hearing the sad news, his wife and four children flew back to Australia from Rome.

The authorities were called to the hotel on Lygon Street to do a welfare check, but they found him already deceased. A spokesperson for the Victoria Police stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

While there has been speculation that Jock Zonfrillo may have taken his own life, there is no official confirmation of this. Unofficial reports suggest that he may have suffered a heart attack, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The authorities have sent his body for autopsy to determine the cause of death, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Remembering Jock Zonfrillo

Jock Zonfrillo will be remembered as a talented chef, a best-selling author, and a philanthropist. He was a caring husband, father, brother, and son.

He was passionate about food and was always pushing himself to achieve more. He took great pride in mentoring and coaching the contestants on MasterChef Australia, where he was a judge.

Jock Zonfrillo’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media. Lots of people who worked with him and liked him have said they feel really sad and surprised about him dying.

Jamie Oliver, who worked with Jock on a cooking show, wrote on Instagram “Jock will be so very missed. I can’t believe I’m writing this.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jock Zonfrillo’s untimely death has left the culinary world in shock and mourning. While the cause of his death is still under investigation, his legacy as a talented chef, author, and philanthropist will live on. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

