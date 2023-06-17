Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation Rules K-9 Santos’ Death an ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Finds K-9’s Death a Tragic Accident

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Santos was killed in the line of duty by a Knightdale police officer three weeks ago. The incident was investigated by the Knightdale Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Wake County District Attorney, and independent experts. After a weeks-long investigation, the police chief issued a statement saying that the incident was an unfortunate accident.

Accidental Shooting

K-9 Santos and his handler assisted the Knightdale Police Department on an early morning call on May 26. During the call, the dog was accidentally shot by an officer, resulting in his death.

Mourning Santos

People gathered to mourn Santos at a service on June 16. Many, including his handler, Wake County Master Deputy Maria Fuentes, came together to honor him. During the eulogy, Fuentes said, “In a blink of an eye, my heart was broken instantly. Santos had crossed over the rainbow bridge.”

Those mourning him described Santos as a great dog both in and out of work, a social butterfly who bravely served the sheriff’s office.

Community Trust

Chief Lawrence Capps expressed hope that the community would maintain their trust in the department after this incident. He said, “Incidents like these do not define us, but they do serve as an important reminder of our duty to constantly invest in the training, growth, and development of our officers.”

The chief also said that the department and town are taking steps to make sure something like this doesn’t happen in the future.

Closed Personnel Matter

Capps described this as a “closed personnel matter,” and said that no further information about the incident would be released.

Conclusion

The death of K-9 Santos was an unfortunate accident that deeply affected his handler, the department, and the community. The investigation revealed the tragic circumstances of his death, and the department is taking steps to prevent something like this from happening again in the future.

News Source : Harrison Grubb

Source Link :Death of Wake County K-9 Santos ruled ‘unfortunate accident’ after investigation/