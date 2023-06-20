Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investigation underway as former BJP official found hanging in suspected suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former BJP Office Bearer Commits Suicide by Hanging Late Night

A shocking incident has occurred in Hatta, where a former BJP office bearer has committed suicide by hanging himself late at night. The incident has left the community in a state of shock and grief. The police have now launched an investigation into the matter to uncover the motive behind the suicide.

Details of the Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred late at night when the former BJP office bearer, whose identity is yet to be revealed, hung himself in his house. The incident was discovered by his family members who immediately informed the police. The police then rushed to the spot and took the body into custody for further investigation.

The police have not yet confirmed the reason behind the suicide, but they have revealed that they have found several important clues that can help them in their investigation. The police have also collected evidence from the house and have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Community in Shock and Grief

The news of the suicide has left the community in shock and grief. The former BJP office bearer was well-respected in the community and had a good reputation. His sudden death has come as a shock to everyone who knew him.

The local BJP leaders have expressed their condolences and have called for a thorough investigation into the incident. They have also urged the police to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to justice.

Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently questioning the family members and friends of the deceased. They are also examining the evidence collected from the house to determine the motive behind the suicide.

The police have not yet ruled out any possibility, and they are keeping all the angles open. They have also revealed that they have found several important clues that can help them in their investigation.

The police have assured the community that they will leave no stone unturned in their investigation and will bring the culprits to justice. They have also urged the community to come forward with any information that can help them in their investigation.

Conclusion

The suicide of the former BJP office bearer has left the community in a state of shock and grief. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently questioning the family members and friends of the deceased. They are also examining the evidence collected from the house to determine the motive behind the suicide.

The police have assured the community that they will leave no stone unturned in their investigation and will bring the culprits to justice. The community has also come forward to express their condolences and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The suicide of the former BJP office bearer is a tragic incident, and it is important that the culprits are brought to justice. The police investigation will hopefully uncover the motive behind the suicide and bring closure to the family and the community.

BJP office bearer suicide Investigation into Hatta suicide Late night suicide in Hatta BJP official found hanging in Hatta Suicide of former BJP member in Hatta

News Source : Dia panik

Source Link :Former BJP office bearer committed suicide by hanging late night, police engaged in investigation | Hatta Suicide News : देर रात बीजेपी के पूर्व पदाधिकारी ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस, मिले कई अहम सुराग/