Dead – Death – Obituary News : Investor’s Business Daily Founder William J. O’Neil Dies at 90

William J. O’Neil, Pioneer of Computer-Aided Stock Analysis, Dies at 90

William J. O’Neil, an early and successful practitioner of computer-aided stock analysis, passed away at the age of 90. He shared his investment strategy in a best-selling book, How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times or Bad, and founded Investor’s Business Daily in 1984. O’Neil was an innovator in compiling, analyzing, and publishing data on stock movements. He concluded that hot stocks of the past shared seven characteristics that, when correctly applied today, could identify the biggest winners of tomorrow.

O’Neil’s View on Stock-Picking

O’Neil called his investment strategy CAN SLIM, an acronym for its seven components and the signals he looked for: current quarterly earnings per share up 25% or more; annual earnings per share up 25% or more for three consecutive years; new products, management or market highs; shares outstanding of fewer than 25 million; leader or laggard status in its field; institutional shareholders; and market direction. His view of stock-picking as a winnable game contrasted with that of efficient-market proponents such as Burton Malkiel, a former professor of economics at Princeton University, who maintained that “a blindfolded chimpanzee throwing darts at the stock listings” can do as well as a professional portfolio manager.

Accurate Forecasts

On two occasions when his analysis pointed to imminent bull markets, O’Neil paid for full-page advertisements in the Wall Street Journal to trumpet his forecast. The first was in March 1978, the start of a six-month rally in equities. The second, in February 1982, preceded one of the most famous bull markets in history, lasting five years.

Investor’s Business Daily

With the money he made as an investor, O’Neil founded Investor’s Daily, now Investor’s Business Daily, which began as a Monday-to-Friday newspaper loaded with charts and data that feed the CAN SLIM method. William O’Neil & Co. sells research to about 350 major institutional clients, according to its website. Its broker-dealer business was renamed O’Neil Securities Inc. in 2010. O’Neil Global Advisors, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, was launched in 2019.

Philanthropy

With his wife, Fay, O’Neil established the O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom in 2008 at his alma mater, Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He also funded a chair in business journalism at SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and a professorship in markets and freedom at its Cox School of Business.

Early Life and Career

William J. O’Neil was born on March 25, 1933, in Oklahoma and was raised in Texas, graduating from high school in Dallas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from SMU in 1955. He began his career as a stockbroker in 1958 in the Los Angeles office of Hayden Stone & Co. There, he developed his computerized study of what made stocks successful and, according to a biography on his website, “quickly became the top-performing broker.”

Conclusion

William J. O’Neil was a pioneer in computer-aided stock analysis. His investment strategy CAN SLIM, an acronym for its seven components and the signals he looked for, has become a cornerstone of modern stock-picking. O’Neil founded Investor’s Business Daily, which has become a leading source of financial news and data. He was also a philanthropist, establishing the O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. O’Neil’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of investors.

