Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iowa High School Student Lisa Brinkmeyer Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer: A Prominent Iowa Athlete and Legend

The state of Iowa has lost one of its most iconic athletes, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer. She passed away after a year-long battle with brain cancer, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered. Brinkmeyer was a basketball legend at Iowa State and a devoted Drake fan. Her contributions to the sport and her community have prompted an outpouring of support during her struggle and after her death.

Brinkmeyer’s athletic prowess was evident from her high school days. She excelled in three sports, with basketball being her forte. She played in the state’s final 6-on-6 championship game and was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 1993. Brinkmeyer finished her high school career with a score of 3,615, a testament to her skills and dedication.

At Drake, Brinkmeyer continued to make waves with her talent and leadership. She earned honorable mentions from the All-Missouri Valley Conference as a junior and senior. She also led the team to regular-season MVC titles in 1997 and 1998 and championship titles in 1995, 1997, and 1998. The Drake teams she played for made it to the NCAA Tournament three times, a feat that reflects her excellence as a player.

After her playing career, Brinkmeyer served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Drake from 1998 to 2000 before starting her career at IGHSAU. There, she served as assistant director for volleyball, golf, and soccer. Her impact was felt far beyond the court, as she also organized numerous Drake events, including ex-team reunions, alumni games, and other get-togethers. Her ability to connect past and present players is one of the reasons why Brinkmeyer is so beloved.

But what truly set Brinkmeyer apart was her unselfish attitude and warm personality. Everyone who knew her would attest to this. It’s why so many people rallied to support her during her battle with cancer, doing everything possible to help her fight.

One example of this was during Drake’s Nov. 13 game against Iowa State at the Knapp Center. Both coaching staff members wore “Brink’s Bench” T-shirts, a show of solidarity and love for their friend and colleague.

Brinkmeyer’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She was not only a great athlete but also a role model and inspiration to many. Her contributions to the sport of basketball and her community will always be remembered and celebrated.

In conclusion, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was an exceptional athlete, coach, and human being. Her impact on the sport of basketball and her community is immeasurable. She will always be remembered as a legend and an inspiration to those who knew her. Rest in peace, Lisa. Your memory will live on forever.

1) Lisa Brinkmeyer obituary

2) Iowa high school student death

3) Lisa Brinkmeyer funeral

4) Lisa Brinkmeyer memorial

5) Lisa Brinkmeyer accident

News Source : James Agee

Source Link :Lisa Brinkmeyer dead and obituary, Iowa high school death/