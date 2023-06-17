Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iowa High School Student Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Prominent Iowa Monitor Athlete Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Passes Away After Battling Brain Cancer

The state of Iowa is mourning the loss of a legend in the world of basketball and athletics. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, an Iowa State basketball icon, passed away after more than a year of battling brain cancer. Her legacy in the state and her contributions to the sport have prompted an outpouring of support both during her struggle and after her death became public knowledge.

Brinkmeyer was a standout athlete at Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, where she excelled in three sports, with basketball at the top. She played in the state’s final 6-on-6 championship game and was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 1993. Brinkmeyer finished her high school career with a score of 3,615.

At Drake University, Brinkmeyer received honorable mentions from the All-Missouri Valley Conference as a junior and senior. She led the team to regular-season MVC titles in 1997 and 1998 and championship titles in 1995, 1997, and 1998. These Drake teams made it to the NCAA Tournament three times.

Brinkmeyer served as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Drake from 1998 to 2000 before starting her career at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), where she served as assistant director for volleyball, golf, and soccer. She was also an influence in organizing various Drake events, whether it’s ex-team reunions, alumni games, or other get-togethers. Her ability to connect pit bulls from the past to the present is one of the reasons why Brinkmeyer is so popular.

If you talk about Brinkmeyer with anyone, you’ll respond to her unselfish attitude and warm and welcoming personality. That’s why so many people are willing to support her battle against cancer in any way possible.

An example of this was during Drake’s November 13 game against Iowa State at the Knapp Center. Both coaching staff members wore “Brink’s Bench” T-shirts, showing their support for their beloved coach.

Brinkmeyer’s passing has left a huge void in the world of Iowa basketball and athletics. She was not just a great athlete but also a wonderful human being who inspired and motivated everyone around her. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and serve as a reminder of what it means to be a true sports icon. Rest in peace, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer.

