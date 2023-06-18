Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iowa Sports Icon Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Death Cause: Iowa Sports Legend Passed Away

The state of Iowa lost one of its most beloved sports figures on January 22, 2021, when Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer passed away at the age of 59. VanDeventer was a multi-sport star at Drake University in the 1980s and went on to become a highly successful volleyball coach at the high school and college levels.

VanDeventer was born on December 31, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She attended Jefferson High School, where she excelled in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She was a four-year starter on the volleyball team and was named the team’s MVP as a senior. She was also a two-time state qualifier in the high jump and was a member of the school’s state champion 4×100 relay team.

After high school, VanDeventer enrolled at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She played volleyball and basketball for the Bulldogs and was a standout in both sports. In volleyball, she was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and was named the conference’s Player of the Year in 1983. She still holds the school record for career kills (1,671) and ranks second in career digs (1,777).

In basketball, VanDeventer was a four-year letterwinner and a two-time team captain. She was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and was a recipient of the Drake Medallion, the highest honor given to a student-athlete at the school.

After graduating from Drake in 1985 with a degree in physical education, VanDeventer began her coaching career. She first worked as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and then at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In 1990, she became the head volleyball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she led the team to four conference championships and three NCAA tournament appearances in six seasons.

In 1996, VanDeventer returned to Iowa to become the head volleyball coach at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. She quickly turned the program into a powerhouse, leading the team to seven state tournament appearances and two state championships in 13 seasons. She also coached several players who went on to play at the collegiate level, including her daughter, Ashley VanDeventer, who played at the University of Northern Iowa.

In addition to her coaching career, VanDeventer was also a highly respected official in both volleyball and basketball. She officiated at the high school, college, and professional levels and was named the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Volleyball Official of the Year in 2014.

VanDeventer’s impact on Iowa sports was felt far beyond her coaching and officiating accomplishments. She was known for her infectious energy, her positive attitude, and her unwavering commitment to her players and colleagues. She was a mentor and a role model to countless young athletes and coaches, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

VanDeventer is survived by her husband, Dave, and their three children, Ashley, Taylor, and Jake. A memorial service was held on January 30, 2021, at Cedar Rapids Washington High School, where friends, family, and colleagues gathered to celebrate her life and legacy.

In conclusion, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was a true Iowa sports legend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her impact on the volleyball and basketball communities in Iowa was immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of young athletes and coaches. Rest in peace, Lisa.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Iowa sports legend Cause of death Lisa VanDeventer death Iowa athletics icon

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Death Cause: Lowa Sports Legend Passed Away/