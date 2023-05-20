Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iran Executes Three for Amini Protest Involvement

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iran Executes Three Men Convicted of Killing Security Force Members During Protests

On Friday, Iran executed three men convicted of killing security force members during protests that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini last year. Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeed Yaghoubi were found guilty of “moharebeh” or waging “war against God” for shooting dead three members of the security forces during a demonstration in Isfahan on November 16. The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported that they were also charged with membership of “illegal groups with the intention of disrupting national security and collusion leading to crimes against internal security”.

Iran saw a wave of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, Mahsa Amini, on September 16, 2022. She was arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women. During the protests, thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds were killed, including dozens of security forces.

The hangings on Friday bring the total number of Iranians executed in connection with the demonstrations to seven. Kazemi, Mirhashemi, and Yaghoubi were arrested in November and sentenced to death in January. The cases of the three men have caused concern abroad, including in Australia where some of Kazemi’s family live. His cousin Mohammad Hashemi wrote an open letter to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong asking for her support.

Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International. The authorities last year carried out the executions of four protesters, prompting international condemnation. Since the start of the year, Iran has seen a surge in executions on various charges, causing alarm to campaigners.

The latest executions “must have serious consequences” for Tehran, or dozens of “other protesters will be in danger,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR). “We must make the Islamic republic leaders understand that execution of protesters will not be tolerated,” he said on Twitter.

The authorities hanged 75 percent more people in 2022 than the previous year, IHR and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty said in a joint report in April. At least 582 people were executed in Iran last year, the highest number since 2015 and well above the 333 recorded in 2021, the two groups said. The frenetic pace of executions in 2023 has not slowed, with IHR recently counting over 220 executions so far this year.

Hengaw, another Norway-based rights group, decried an “unfathomable wave of executions in Iran”, urging in a Twitter message “special attention from human rights organisations as well as Western governments”. Earlier this month, UN rights chief Volker Turk sounded the alarm over Iran’s “abominable” track record this year, with an average of more than 10 people being put to death each week.

Advocacy groups have warned that members of ethnic minorities have been disproportionately targeted in the current wave of executions. The latest executions are likely to draw further condemnation from the international community, which has long criticized Iran’s use of the death penalty.

1. Amini protests

2. Iranian human rights violations

3. Political repression in Iran

4. Capital punishment in Iran

5. International condemnation of Iran’s actions

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Condemnation as Iran hangs three linked to Amini protests/