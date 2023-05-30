Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iranian journalist faces trial for Mahsa Amini death coverage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Journalists on Trial in Tehran for Coverage of Mahsa Amini’s Death in Custody

Two Iranian journalists, Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi, are currently on trial in Tehran for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a hijab. The journalists have been held in Iran’s notorious Evin prison since September 2022, and are facing charges of “colluding with hostile powers,” which could result in the death penalty under Islamic law.

The case has attracted international attention, with human rights groups calling for a public trial and raising concerns about the treatment of journalists in Iran. The trial is taking place behind closed doors, and the charges against Mohammadi and Hamedi are widely seen as an attempt to silence critical reporting and intimidate the media.

Mahsa Amini’s death in custody sparked mass protests throughout Iran and around the world, with demonstrators calling for justice and an end to the regime’s repression of women’s rights. Amini was just 26 years old when she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s dress code. She fell into a coma and died shortly thereafter, sparking outrage and condemnation from human rights groups and political leaders around the world.

Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for the pro-reform Hammihan newspaper, covered Amini’s funeral in her Kurdish hometown of Saqez, where the protests began. She is now facing charges of colluding with hostile powers, which are widely seen as an attempt to silence her reporting and intimidate other journalists who might be critical of the regime.

Niloofar Hamedi, a journalist for the Sharq newspaper, is also on trial for her coverage of Amini’s death. Both journalists have been held in Evin prison for over six months, and have reportedly been subjected to harsh treatment and interrogation.

The trial of Elaheh Mohammadi began on Monday, and the date for Hamedi’s trial has been set for Tuesday. The two journalists are being tried separately by the revolutionary courts, which are notorious for their lack of transparency and due process. Human rights groups have called on the Iranian government to hold a public trial and ensure that the journalists are given fair treatment and access to legal representation.

The charges against Mohammadi and Hamedi are part of a broader crackdown on the media in Iran, which has intensified in recent years as the government seeks to silence dissent and control the narrative. Journalists, bloggers, and social media activists have been arrested and imprisoned on vague charges of “propaganda against the state” and “acting against national security.”

The case of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody has become a flashpoint for the regime’s repression of women’s rights and its intolerance of dissent. The protests that followed Amini’s death were a powerful expression of the anger and frustration of ordinary Iranians who are tired of living under an oppressive regime that denies them basic freedoms and human rights.

The trial of Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi is a test of Iran’s commitment to the rule of law and its respect for freedom of expression. If the journalists are convicted and sentenced to death, it will be a clear violation of international human rights standards and a further sign of the regime’s disregard for the rights and dignity of its citizens.

The international community must speak out against this injustice and demand that Iran uphold its obligations under international human rights law. The journalists must be given a fair trial, and their rights to freedom of expression and due process must be respected. Anything less would be a betrayal of the values of justice and human rights that are at the heart of our shared humanity.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Iranian Journalist On Trial Over Coverage Of Mahsa Amini Death/