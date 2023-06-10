Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iranian NASA Scientist Firouz Naderi Dies at 77, Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Firouz Naderi, a renowned Iranian-American scientist who worked for NASA for 35 years, has passed away at the age of 77. Naderi, who was born in Shiraz, Iran, attended school in Iran before moving to Italy to attend boarding school. He later moved to the United States and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Southern California.

When Naderi joined NASA, he worked as a system engineer before focusing on the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). During his time at the JPL, he was responsible for developing and launching unmanned spacecraft for missions beyond our solar system. He also managed the Mars Program for five years, which earned him the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal. He eventually rose to the position of assistant director of the JPL, as well as Solar System Exploration Program Director.

Naderi’s nephew announced on his verified Instagram account that the scientist had been involved in an unexpected accident that had left him paralyzed from the neck down. He underwent two neck surgeries in the week before his passing. While an official cause of death has not been made public, the statement announcing his passing stated that he was “surrounded by love and admiration in his final hours, as he had been his entire life.”

Since the news of his passing broke, the internet has been inundated with condolence messages from followers, colleagues, and admirers. Many have praised Naderi’s contributions to space exploration and his dedication to promoting democracy in Iran. The Iranian community has also expressed its grief and admiration for his accomplishments.

Firouz Naderi’s passing is a great loss to the scientific community and to those who knew him personally. He will be remembered not only for his groundbreaking work at NASA but also for his passion and dedication to advancing human knowledge and promoting freedom and justice. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Firouz Naderi die? Tributes pour in as Iranian NASA scientist dies at 77/