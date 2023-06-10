Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iranian NASA Scientist Firouz Naderi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Iranian American Scientist, Firouz Naderi, Passes Away

Firouz Naderi, a well-known Iranian American scientist who held several technical and management posts at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and made a significant contribution to the creation of the country’s robotic space missions, passed away on 9 June 2023. Dr. Naderi underwent a life-altering incident two weeks ago that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He sustained a fall in conjunction with a cardiac episode.

Contributions to NASA

Dr. Naderi was an accomplished scientist, making significant contributions to NASA during his career. He served as the director of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program and was responsible for overseeing the creation of the Mars Pathfinder mission. He was also involved in the Mars Global Surveyor and Mars Odyssey missions.

Dr. Naderi was a respected figure in the scientific community and was known for his leadership and expertise in space exploration. He received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including the NASA Exceptional Service Medal and the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal.

Life-Altering Incident

Dr. Naderi’s life took a tragic turn when he sustained a fall in conjunction with a cardiac episode. He suffered a severe neck injury that included spinal cord damage, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Surgery was needed to treat the resulting paralysis, and partial recovery was expected to take place within four to five months.

Passing of Dr. Firouz Naderi

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Dr. Naderi passed away today at the age of 77 after combating a devastating neck injury. The scientific community has lost a brilliant mind and a talented leader. His contributions to space exploration will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists.

Conclusion

Firouz Naderi was a highly respected scientist who made significant contributions to NASA’s space exploration projects. His passing is a great loss to the scientific community. Dr. Naderi’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists to explore the unknown and push the boundaries of space exploration.

Firouz Naderi obituary Firouz Naderi NASA career Iranian space industry Firouz Naderi space exploration Iranian-American scientists

News Source : Iran Press

Source Link :Firouz Naderi, Iranian NASA scientist passes away/