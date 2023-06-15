Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irena Baczewska’s Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irena Baczewska Obituary, Death Cause

We are writing to share with you the sad news that Ms. Irena Baczewska, who was born in Windsor, Ontario, and passed away on June 12, 2023. Our hearts go out to you in this time of loss. She was a member of our team for a significant portion of our collective history. Everyone will experience loss in their own special way in response to her demise. Please take a few minutes out of your day to leave a word of sympathy in the guestbook that is included on this online memorial page for Irena. The Baczewska family would greatly appreciate hearing from you, and it will help them through this difficult time. Your input in the form of ideas and comments is very much appreciated.

Family Members

She was the object of admiration and affection for a vast number of people, including her children Milana and Evelina, as well as her siblings Witold, Halina, and Andrzej. Milana and Evelina were her daughters, while Witold, Halina, and Andrzej were her siblings. She was the focus of their affection and awe for one another. Henryk, who was her spouse throughout her life, was one of the people who showed her love and dedication during her whole life. He was a representative example of those kinds of individuals.

Visitation Details

On Thursday, June 15th, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 10:30 AM, there will be a visitation conducted at Families First. Families First may be found in the N9E1S6 postal code of Windsor, Ontario at 3260 Dougall Avenue.

Funeral Service

A funeral service will be performed in the Windsor Memorial Gardens on June 17, 2023, at 11:30 in the morning. The date and time of the service are still to be determined. There has been no decision made on the timing or date of the event as of yet. The Windsor Memorial Gardens are located at 1100 Division Rd, Windsor, Ontario N8W1Z6. This address may be found on their website. This particular address is located in Canada.

Final Thoughts

Ms. Irena Baczewska was an integral member of our team and will be deeply missed. Her passing has left a void in our hearts that will not soon be filled. We hope that you will take the time to offer your condolences and support to the Baczewska family during this difficult time. We would like to thank you for your kindness and compassion, and we hope that you will join us in celebrating her life and legacy.

Irena Baczewska Funeral Irena Baczewska Death Notice Irena Baczewska Obituary Archive Irena Baczewska Visitation Schedule Irena Baczewska Condolences

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Irena Baczewska Obituary, Death, Funeral And Visitation – obituary archive/