Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish artist dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iconic Irish Artist Graham Knuttel Passed Away: A Tribute to His Life and Work

The art world has lost a great talent with the passing of Graham Knuttel, the renowned Irish painter and sculptor. Knuttel, who was born in Dublin in 1954, was known for his figurative paintings and sculptures that captured his unique perspective on the world. His works have been collected by many famous people, including Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Frank Sinatra, Eddie Jordan, and Michael Stipe. Knuttel passed away on May 27, 2023, surrounded by his family, leaving behind a legacy of stunning art that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Early Life and Career

Knuttel’s upbringing was marked by a mix of influences from his German and English parents, both R.A.F. veterans, and his grandmother’s dark and mysterious past. Despite this, he found solace in his love for drawing and art, which he pursued at the Dn Laoghaire College of Art and Design. Although his painting technique was not initially well-received by his American instructors, he quickly found success in sculpture, which led to him receiving the Royal Canada Trust Award for Young Sculptors in 1976.

Global Recognition

After completing his degree, Knuttel founded the Wicklow Fine Art Press and began receiving commissions from a variety of clients, including celebrities, corporations, and even a Swiss bank. His work was praised for its unique blend of satire, humor, and vivid colors, and he quickly became a sought-after artist in the global art scene. He was awarded a certificate for an exhibition of mechanical wooden sculptures of a bird and pieces with a shield and a portcullis with medieval themes.

Knuttel’s impact on the art world was not limited to his own works, as he also inspired many young artists to pursue their passions and find their own unique voices. His legacy will continue to inspire artists and art enthusiasts around the world for years to come.

Condolences and Tributes

The news of Knuttel’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and admirers around the world. Many have shared their fond memories of his work, including the stunning paintings that hung on the walls of the La Stampa restaurant in Dublin, and the smaller paintings and prints that they have cherished for years.

As we mourn the loss of this great artist, we can take comfort in the fact that his work will continue to live on and inspire generations to come. Graham Knuttel may be gone, but his legacy will never be forgotten.

Irish art Contemporary Irish painters Irish art history Famous Irish artists Irish visual arts scene

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :Irish painter passed away peacefully aged 69/