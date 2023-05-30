Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish artist Graham Knuttel passes away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Irish Artist Graham Knuttel Dies at 69

The art world has lost a true visionary with the passing of Graham Knuttel, the acclaimed Irish artist known for his vivid colors and devilish portrayals of the human condition. Mr. Knuttel passed away on May 27, 2023, at the age of 69, surrounded by his family. His death has been confirmed by his family in a statement.

Born in Dublin in 1954, Mr. Knuttel’s canvases won him admirers around the world, including Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Bertie Ahern, and Joanna Lumley, as well as corporate giants like the Swiss Bank Corporation, Goldman Sachs International, and Saatchi & Saatchi. He was synonymous with the excesses of the Celtic Tiger, a period of economic growth and rapid development in Ireland from the mid-1990s to the late 2000s.

Famed for his bold colors and satire, Mr. Knuttel was an artist who engaged with the world around him, unafraid to tackle difficult subjects. He was known for his depictions of the human condition, often drawing inspiration from his own life experiences. His art was a reflection of his personality, bold and without reserve.

Mr. Knuttel’s death comes just over a year after he underwent a successful kidney transplant, having received the vital organ from his wife, Ruth. Speaking to the Sunday Independent from his hospital bed in Beaumont, he said, “She was a perfect match. That’s amore. It’s love. Words can’t express how I feel. It’s just too difficult. I guess now I’ll have to behave when I go home.” The operation came four years after he was rushed to St. Vincent’s hospital with kidney failure. At the time, he was also waiting for a new liver, which he received in 2020.

The art community has paid tribute to Mr. Knuttel, with artist Niall O’Loughlin describing him as a “true gent” in a social media post. His passing has left a void in the art world, but his legacy will live on through his work, which continues to inspire and challenge us.

In a world where art is often dismissed as frivolous or superficial, Mr. Knuttel’s art was a reminder of its power to connect us to our humanity. His bold colors and dark humor were a reflection of the world we live in, and his work challenged us to confront difficult truths. He was an artist who engaged with the world around him, unafraid to tackle difficult subjects.

Mr. Knuttel’s death is a loss not just for the art world but for all of us who were touched by his work. His legacy will live on through his art, which continues to inspire and challenge us. We are grateful for the connection he made with us, and we will miss him dearly.

