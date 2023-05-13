Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish Music Legend Dies, Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Irish Musician Paul Lyttle Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

The Irish music scene lost a prominent figure on May 13, 2023, when Northern Irish musician Paul Lyttle passed away unexpectedly. Lyttle was known as one of the friendliest and most gifted musicians in the Irish music scene, particularly among keyboard players. His passing was confirmed by numerous artists who had worked with him over the years.

Tributes from fellow musicians poured in following the news of Lyttle’s death. Pat Coldrick issued a statement in response to the passing of the “live music legend.” Jim Sheridan, who had received help and advice from Lyttle when he was starting out in the 1980s, expressed shock and disbelief at the news of his passing. Singer Connor, meanwhile, described Lyttle as “one of the most supportive talented and gentlemen of our industry.”

Despite the outpouring of grief and condolences, the cause of Lyttle’s death has not been made public. Rumors have circulated, but the family’s privacy should be respected until more information is available.

Who Was Paul Lyttle?

Paul Lyttle was a musician from Northern Ireland who sang and played guitar in several bands, including The Carpetbaggers, Chips, Lyttle People, Chips Again, and Tequila Sunrise. He was also involved in marketing and technical jobs within the music industry in the 2000s.

Lyttle graduated from Bangor Grammar School in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. He later pursued English and Psychology at Queen’s University in Belfast but was unable to complete his studies due to conflicts with his musical endeavors.

Lyttle worked with singer Linda Martin from the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s. Although he was born and raised in Northern Ireland, he lived in the Republic of Ireland for most of his adult life. One of his songs, “Cross Your Heart,” won the Irish National Song Contest in October 1973 and represented Ireland in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

Tributes to Paul Lyttle

Numerous people expressed their condolences to Lyttle’s family and shared their memories of him on social media. Central Entertainment Bureau described Lyttle as “one of the kindest and giving musicians we’ve ever known” and a “huge talent.” Daren remembered Lyttle as “the funniest and most generous of men” who supported him when he was younger. Eric Campbell described Lyttle as “a true diamond of a man and a genuine ambassador of the Irish music scene.”

The loss of a loved one is one of the most difficult things anyone can go through. While Lyttle’s time on earth has come to an end, his contributions to the Irish music scene will not be forgotten. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Irish music legends Cause of death of Irish musicians Obituary of renowned Irish musicians Famous musicians from Ireland who have passed away Remembering the contributions of Irish musicians who have passed away

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :Legendary musician from Ireland passed away, cause of death and obituary/