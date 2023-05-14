Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish Musician Paul Lyttle’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Paul Lyttle, the Northern Irish Musician, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved musician, Paul Lyttle. Hailing from Northern Ireland, Lyttle was a talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist who had a devoted fan base. His sudden demise on 13 May 2023 has left many shocked and heartbroken.

Cause of Death

While the news of Paul Lyttle’s death has been confirmed by numerous artists who had worked with him, the cause of his death has not been revealed by his family or friends. As of now, there is no information about what led to his untimely passing. However, his fans and admirers continue to mourn his loss and remember him for his incredible contribution to the world of music.

A Brief Biography of Paul Lyttle

Paul Lyttle was a well-known musician from Northern Ireland who had been part of several bands throughout his career. Some of the popular bands he was associated with include The Carpetbaggers, Chips Again, Chips, Lyttle People, and later Tequila Sunrise. He had a unique voice and was also a skilled guitarist, songwriter, and producer.

Lyttle’s musical journey began in the mid-1970s and continued till the mid-1980s. During this time, he collaborated with singer Linda Martin on several projects. One of his notable achievements was winning the Irish National Song Contest in October 1973 for the song “Cross Your Heart” which was written by him and performed by Tina Reynolds.

Born in either 1943 or 1944, Paul Lyttle attended Bangor Grammar School in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland. He later enrolled at Queen’s University in Belfast to study English and Psychology, but his passion for music led him to leave his studies midway.

Tributes Pour In for Paul Lyttle

Paul Lyttle’s sudden death has left his fans and admirers in shock. Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the musician. His contributions to the world of music have been appreciated by many, and his fans continue to cherish his music even after his passing.

As we bid farewell to Paul Lyttle and mourn his loss, let us remember the impact he had on the music industry. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music. Rest in peace, Paul Lyttle.

