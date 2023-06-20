Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish Olympic Medalist Jim McCourt Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Belfast Boxer Jim McCourt Passes Away at Age 79

Jim McCourt, one of Belfast’s most iconic boxers, passed away on Monday, August 23rd, at the age of 79. McCourt was known for his impressive career in the ring, his dedication to the sport of boxing, and his contributions to the Belfast community.

A Career to Remember

McCourt’s boxing career spanned from 1959 to 1973, during which he won the Irish lightweight title twice and the British lightweight title once. He also fought for the European lightweight title and was a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist. McCourt fought in over 60 professional fights and was known for his impressive footwork, speed, and powerful punches.

Despite his many accomplishments in the ring, McCourt remained humble and dedicated to the sport of boxing. He continued to train and mentor young boxers long after his retirement, passing on his knowledge and love for the sport to the next generation.

Contributions to the Belfast Community

McCourt was not just a legendary boxer, but a beloved member of the Belfast community. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and willingness to help those in need. McCourt was actively involved in various charities and community organizations, including the Northern Ireland Hospice and the Royal Victoria Hospital.

McCourt’s contributions to the Belfast community were recognized in 2013 when he was awarded the Belfast Telegraph’s Local Heroes Award. The award recognized his outstanding contributions to the city and his dedication to helping others.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of McCourt’s passing, tributes poured in from the boxing community and beyond. Fellow boxer and friend Barry McGuigan shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, saying, “Sad to hear the passing of Jim McCourt. A great fighter, a gentleman, and a great friend. RIP pal.”

Former Northern Ireland football captain and current BBC pundit Gerry Armstrong also paid tribute to McCourt, saying, “Sad news that Jim McCourt has passed away. He was a great man, a great fighter, and a great ambassador for Belfast. Thoughts and prayers with his family at this difficult time.”

Legacy

McCourt’s legacy in the world of boxing and the Belfast community will be remembered for years to come. He will be remembered as a talented fighter, a mentor to young boxers, and a kind-hearted member of the community. His contributions to the city of Belfast will continue to inspire others to make a difference.

Rest in peace, Jim McCourt. You will be missed.

Irish Olympian Jim McCourt Jim McCourt death Jim McCourt Olympic medalist Jim McCourt obituary Jim McCourt Irish athletics

News Source : Irish Mirror

Source Link :Jim McCourt dead – Irish Olympic medal winner passes away aged 79/