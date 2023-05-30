Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish Painter Graham Knuttel Dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Irish Artist Graham Knuttel Passes Away at 69

The art world is mourning the loss of one of its greats as Graham Knuttel, an Irish painter and sculptor, passed away on May 27, 2023, at the age of 69. The news of his passing has left many brokenhearted, with people expressing their sympathies and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.

A Talented and Respected Artist

Graham Knuttel was a highly respected figurative artist, known for his sculptures and paintings. His work was collected by numerous celebrities, including Sylvester Stallone, Michael Stipe, Robert De Niro, and Frank Sinatra. He received the Royal Canada Trust Award for Young Sculptors in 1976 and co-founded the Wicklow Fine Art Press in 1981.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Graham Knuttel died peacefully due to his old age. Born in Dublin in 1954, he completed his schooling in Sandford and graduated from the Dun Laoghaire School of Art and Design with a Diploma in Fine Art Sculpture.

A Loss for the Art World

The passing of Graham Knuttel is a significant loss for the art world. His talent and skill as an artist were widely recognized, and his work will continue to inspire future generations. As people express their condolences and pay tribute to him, his legacy will live on.

May he rest in peace.

