The dog of the Irish president, Brod, has passed away at the age of 11.

Hail to Brod, the Bernese Mountain Dog that charmed world leaders and visitors during his decade living at Aras An Uachtarain in Dublin. Sadly, Brod has passed away at the age of 11 years old, leaving behind his furry companion Misneach and a legacy of warm welcomes to royalty, dignitaries, and the public.

Arriving as an eight-week-old puppy, Brod quickly became a beloved resident at Aras An Uachtarain. Known for his affectionate personality and photogenic appeal, Brod enjoyed meeting thousands of people that came to visit the President’s residence, and he never failed to charm his guests.

Brod’s presence was so influential that he has welcomed distinguished guests such as Princess Diana of Wales, who was amazed by his friendly demeanour. However, during US president Joe Biden’s recent visit to Ireland, Brod and Misneach were uncharacteristically reserved in greeting the American leader.

In a statement, the president’s office confirmed the sad news of Brod’s passing. They expressed their heartfelt sadness on his loss, recognising Brod’s significant contribution to Aras An Uachtarain’s legacy. They described Brod as a much-loved dog who brought joy to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

Brod was also a constant companion to Misneach, who has remained attentive to Brod’s situation, sharing space with him over the last few months of his life. The president’s office acknowledged that Misneach will miss his furry friend dearly.

In Ireland, Brod’s memory will be forever etched in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of meeting him. He had become one of the most photographed dogs in the country, emblematic of his delightful personality and welcoming nature.

Brod’s story is a testament to the impact our pets can have on our daily lives. They bring us love, companionship, and many years of joy. Brod’s legacy will continue to inspire others to cherish their pets and make the most of every moment spent with them.