Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irish Singer Christy Dignam Dies at Age 63

Christy Dignam: Remembering the Irish Singer

Christy Dignam, the lead singer of the famous Irish rock band Aslan, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 63. His death has left his fans in shock and grief. In this article, we will discuss his cause of death, obituary details, and some interesting facts about his life.

Cause of Death

Christy Dignam’s cause of death was illness. He had been receiving hospice care at home since December 2022. In January 2023, his family revealed that he was undergoing treatment for myeloma and amyloidosis, which are serious medical conditions. He underwent chemotherapy and was still receiving treatment as of September 2017.

Obituary Details

Christy Dignam was born on May 23, 1960, in Dublin, Ireland. He grew up in the Finglas area of the city and was trained in the classical singing style of bel canto by master Frank Merriman at the Bel Canto House School of Singing in Dublin. He was a talented singer and songwriter and gained fame as the lead singer of the Irish rock band Aslan.

In the 1980s, Dignam started using heroin, which led to disagreements with the band members and eventually caused him to leave Aslan. He struggled with addiction for many years but enrolled in several drug treatment centers, including a stay at Wat Tham Krabok, a Buddhist temple in Thailand, in 2004.

Dignam co-wrote an autobiography, This is Christy Dignam, with writer Neil Fetherstonhaugh, where he detailed his struggle with heroin addiction. The book is “required reading for anyone who straddles the boundaries of drug culture,” according to one reviewer.

Christy Dignam is survived by his wife Kathryn, whom he had been married to for almost 37 years, and his daughter Kiera, who is also a singer. He also had three grandchildren, Ava, Cian, and Jake.

Interesting Facts About Christy Dignam’s Life

Aside from his music career, here are some interesting facts about Christy Dignam’s life:

He was sexually assaulted by a neighbor when he was six years old and suffered from it for three years until he asked his best friend’s brother for help at the age of nine.

Before Aslan, Dignam was a member of Meelah XVIII, a band that produced a track for The Dave Fanning Show on 2FM in 1980.

Dignam’s granddaughter, Ava, is also a singer and has performed with him on stage.

He co-wrote another autobiography, My Crazy World, with Damian Corless, which was released worldwide in September 2019.

Christy Dignam will be remembered as one of the greatest Irish singers of all time. His music and legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans forever.

