Dead – Death – Obituary News : Irma Capece, King Farouk’s Closest Companion, Dies at 88

Irma Capece, the Friend of King Farouk of Egypt, Passes Away at 88

On Thursday, opera star Irma Capece passed away at the age of 88. While she was known for her contributions to the world of Italian opera, she also made headlines in Egypt decades ago for her claims of being the third wife of the late King Farouk.

The Claim

In interviews with Italian media outlets, Capece claimed that she first met King Farouk when she was only 13 years old. The two later followed Islamic religious wedding rituals and were married on the King’s yacht when Capece was just 18 years old.

Capece asserted that she had a marriage certificate to prove her claims, but claimed that it was stolen along with other belongings from the yacht after King Farouk’s death.

The Controversy

While Capece’s claims made headlines in Egypt and beyond, they were met with skepticism and controversy. Despite her collection of photos with the late King, she was unable to produce any concrete evidence of their marriage.

Furthermore, King Farouk was known for his numerous affairs and marriages, leading many to question the validity of Capece’s claims.

The Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding her claims, Capece remained a fixture in the media, with her story captivating many. Her passing marks the end of an era and serves as a reminder of the intrigue and mystery that surrounded the late King Farouk of Egypt.

While the truth about Capece’s claims may never be fully known, her story will undoubtedly continue to fascinate and intrigue for years to come.

News Source : Rana Atef

Source Link :King Farouk’s Best Friend Irma Capece Passes away at Age 88/