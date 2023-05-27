Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Lady of JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr Seemin Jamali: The Iron Lady of JPMC

Dr Seemin Jamali, the former head of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. The family has confirmed her demise, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable service and dedication to the medical profession.

A Life Dedicated to Serving Others

Dr Jamali, often referred to as the “iron lady of the JPMC”, was known for her extraordinary contributions to the field of healthcare in the country. Born in Karachi in 1961, Dr Jamali dedicated her life to serving others. Graduating from Nawabshah Medical College in 1986, she completed her house job at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, formerly known as Civil Hospital Karachi. Her exceptional abilities and unwavering commitment led her to become the longest-serving Grade-21 executive director at JPMC, the city’s largest tertiary care hospital.

A Beacon of Hope in the Emergency Ward

Dr Jamali’s name became synonymous with the JPMC’s emergency ward, where she tirelessly served for nearly three decades. Her invaluable expertise and compassionate care played a pivotal role in saving countless lives. She tended to over 200 bomb blast victims, gunshot victims, accident casualties, and patients affected by building collapses and plane crashes. Dr Jamali’s selfless dedication extended to the thousands of people who sought medical assistance at the government hospital’s emergency ward.

A Fighter Until the End

In November 2020, Dr Jamali was diagnosed with colon cancer. Despite her health challenges, she continued to work while undergoing treatment and emerged victorious in her battle against the disease. Her determination and resilience inspired many, earning her the admiration and respect of her colleagues and patients alike.

Award-Winning Contributions

In recognition of her remarkable contributions, Dr Jamali received numerous accolades and awards. The World Health Organisation recognised her as a “global hero” for her exceptional services during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, she was bestowed with the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a civilian decoration honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to Pakistan.

A Legacy of Dedicated Service

Dr Seemin Jamali retired from her position at JPMC in August 2021, concluding an era of dedicated service. Her retirement did not mark the end of her journey, as she continued to make a difference in the medical field. In October 2022, the Pakistan Army conferred upon her the honourary rank of lieutenant colonel, recognising her outstanding service and commitment.

A Tremendous Loss

Dr Seemin Jamali’s passing is a tremendous loss to the medical community and the people of Karachi. Her indomitable spirit, expertise, and compassion will be sorely missed. She leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to saving lives and improving healthcare in Pakistan.

Final Farewell

The funeral of Dr Jamali will be held at JPMC’s mosque during Asr prayers on Sunday (tomorrow), according to the family’s announcement. She is survived by her two sons and husband, Dr AR Jamali.

An Inspiration for Future Generations

As the city bids farewell to this extraordinary medical professional, her contributions will continue to inspire future generations to serve humanity with passion and unwavering commitment.

