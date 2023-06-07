Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik Dies at Age 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering The Iron Sheik: A WWE Icon and Hall of Famer

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known to millions of fans as The Iron Sheik, who passed away peacefully at the age of 81. The news was shared via a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers heartbroken.

The Iron Sheik was an Iranian-American professional wrestler who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the WWF (now WWE). He began his wrestling journey in the early 70s and rose to fame in 1983 when he built a great on-screen rivalry with Hulk Hogan. Sheik became a former World Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Vaziri’s passion for wrestling started at a young age. In his home country of Iran, he attempted to qualify for the 1968 Olympics before moving to the United States and serving as an assistant for the U.S. wrestling team during the 1972 Olympics. He was given a chance in the WWF in 1979 before leaving in 1980. Sheik joined the company full-time in 1983 and immediately got a shot at the title.

In December of 1983, Sheik defeated Bob Backlund to win the WWE Championship, but one month later, he lost the title to Hulk Hogan, which began one of the best rivalries in WWE history. Sheik was part of the first title change in WrestleMania history. In 1985 at WrestleMania I, Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff defeated Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.

As a wrestler, The Iron Sheik was known for his outstanding personality and charisma, which he used to create one of the most notorious villains in WWE history in the ring. He was loved by fans for his larger-than-life persona and his ability to entertain audiences around the world.

Beyond his wrestling persona, The Iron Sheik was also a devoted family man. He cherished the love and support of his wife of 47 years, Caryl, and was a proud father of three children, Tanya, Nikki, and Marissa, son-in-law Eddie, five grandchildren, and two nephews. He loved spending time with those he loved and cared about and was always grateful for their unwavering support throughout his life.

The loss of The Iron Sheik has left a void in the wrestling community, but his legacy will endure for generations to come. He will always be remembered as a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.

In conclusion, The Iron Sheik was an Iranian-American professional wrestler who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the WWF (now WWE). He was known for his outstanding personality and charisma, which he used to create one of the most notorious villains in WWE history in the ring. Beyond his wrestling persona, The Iron Sheik was also a devoted family man who cherished the love and support of his wife, children, grandchildren, and nephews. The wrestling world will forever remember and respect The Iron Sheik for his contributions to the industry and his larger-than-life persona.

News Source : Generation Iron Fitness & Strength Sports Network

Source Link :WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Has Passed Away at 81/