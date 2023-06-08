Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik Dies at Age 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik Passes Away

The wrestling world is in mourning as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by his family on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

The Iron Sheik’s Wrestling Career

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in Iran in 1942. He began his wrestling career in the 1960s and became a household name in the 1980s during the golden age of wrestling.

He was best known for his villainous character, which he portrayed with great skill and intensity. He was a master of the camel clutch, a submission hold that he used to great effect in the ring. He was also known for his trademark Persian club, which he would brandish during his matches.

The Iron Sheik was a two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with his partner Nikolai Volkoff. He also had a memorable feud with Hulk Hogan, which culminated in a match at Madison Square Garden in 1984, where Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to become the WWE Champion.

The Iron Sheik’s Legacy

The Iron Sheik was one of the most iconic wrestlers of his era and left a lasting legacy in the world of professional wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, cementing his place in wrestling history.

He was also a beloved figure outside of the ring, known for his humorous and often outrageous social media posts. He had a large following on Twitter, where he would share his thoughts on wrestling, politics, and life in general.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of The Iron Sheik’s passing, tributes poured in from the wrestling community and beyond. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon tweeted, “Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, the Iron Sheik, was an unforgettable character who entertained WWE fans for generations. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.”

Former WWE Champion John Cena tweeted, “Sad to hear of the passing of the Iron Sheik. One of the greats in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Many other wrestlers, both past and present, also paid tribute to The Iron Sheik, highlighting his impact on the wrestling industry and his larger-than-life personality.

A Final Farewell

The Iron Sheik will be remembered as a true legend of wrestling, a larger-than-life character who left an indelible mark on the sport. His legacy will live on in the memories of his fans, his fellow wrestlers, and his family.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. You will be missed.

News Source : HardwareZone Forums

Source Link :The Iron Sheik passes away/