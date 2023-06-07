Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, iconic pro wrestler, passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of The Iron Sheik, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known to the world as The Iron Sheik, passed away at the age of 81. He was a legendary figure in professional wrestling, known for his standout career as a Greco-Roman wrestler from Iran in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The Rise to Fame

Vaziri gained international fame in pro wrestling during his time in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) as a heavyweight champion in 1983. He had a remarkable stint in the company, including one of the most crucial moments in sports entertainment history when he dropped his title to Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden. This would give birth to “Hulkamania” and one of the most successful eras in the company.

Before his career in professional wrestling, Vaziri tried to qualify for the 1968 Olympics. He moved to the United States and served as an assistant coach for the U.S. wrestling team at the 1972 Olympics before breaking into the business in 1972 in the Minnesota-based AWA.

The Controversial Figure

In real life, Vaziri was a well-liked, although controversial, figure. With his shaved head, handlebar mustache, and curled-toe boots, The Sheik reached the height of his career as one of the sport’s top heels while tensions rose between Iran and the U.S. in the aftermath of the hostage crisis in Tehran.

Despite his larger-than-life persona and incredible charisma, Vaziri was a devoted family man. His wife of 47 years, Caryl, stood by his side through thick and thin, offering unwavering encouragement throughout his life. Their bond was an anchor, providing him with the strength to face the challenges that life presented.

The Legacy

The Iron Sheik was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, as well as being a member of the NWA Hall of Fame and the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Over the years, The Sheik had become a pop culture icon and social media star, routinely offering his blunt, comical, and sometimes profanity-laced opinions on his popular Twitter feed. In 2014, a documentary focused on his life, “The Sheik,” was released.

The Tribute

Former WWE champion and current company executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque paid tribute to Vaziri by posting, “The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.”

The Iron Sheik was a legend in the world of professional wrestling, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered for his larger-than-life persona, in-ring skills, and charisma that captivated audiences around the globe.

