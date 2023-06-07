Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik Passes Away at 83: WWE Mourns Icon’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its greatest legends, The Iron Sheik, who passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed on Wednesday via a statement posted on the wrestler’s official Twitter account. The statement read, “Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling.”

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in Iran and started his professional wrestling career in 1972, when he was recruited by legendary promoter Verne Gagne to join the midwestern AWA. He spent eight years there before moving on to other territories such as Jim Crockett Promotions, Mid-South Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, and Georgia Championship Wrestling.

The Iron Sheik returned to the WWE (then WWF) in 1983, which kicked off his time as a nationally recognized figure. He won the tag team championships with Nikolai Volkoff and became a one-time WWE champion, defeating Bob Backlund for the world championship the night after Christmas at Madison Square Garden in 1983. His submission maneuver, the Camel Clutch, had Backlund trapped, and while Backlund did not tap out, his manager, Arnol Skaaland, threw in the towel, and The Iron Sheik became champ.

Throughout his career, The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon and a pop culture icon, with memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments etched into the memories of fans worldwide. His influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today.

Many of The Iron Sheik’s wrestling peers took to Twitter to mourn his passing, including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who wrote, “A true icon and someone who left a mark on wrestling that can never be erased. Another great one gone.” Mick Foley, who had the honor of wrestling The Iron Sheik on a tour of Dominica in 1987, wrote, “Khosrow Vaziri was truly one of a kind.”

Ric Flair, whose relationship with The Iron Sheik went back more than 50 years, also posted a tribute, saying, “My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining.”

The Iron Sheik is survived by his wife since 1976, Caryl Vaziri, two children, and five grandchildren. The couple lost their eldest daughter, Marissa, in 2003, after she was murdered by her boyfriend, Charles Warren Reynolds. Marissa was 27.

The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and The Iron Sheik’s legacy will endure for generations to come.

Professional wrestling WWE legends Wrestling Hall of Fame Iranian wrestlers Wrestling entertainment industry

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Iron Sheik dead at 83: WWE rocked by death of ’true icon’/