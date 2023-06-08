Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik: Wiki, Twitter, Net worth, Family, Age, Wife

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iron Sheik: The Iranian-American Wrestling Legend

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, popularly known as Iron Sheik, was an Iranian-American actor, amateur, and professional wrestler who won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. He was the only Iranian wrestler to have won the championship in WWE history, making him a true legend of the sport.

Early Life and Career

Iron Sheik was born on March 15, 1942, in Tehran, Iran. He began his athletic career as an amateur wrestler and represented Iran at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. After the Olympics, he continued his wrestling career and eventually moved to the United States.

Iron Sheik rose to fame in professional wrestling during the 1970s and 1980s, primarily through his work with the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). He developed a persona as a nasty Iranian wrestler who frequently battled American wrestlers and was a staunch follower of Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini.

Championship Win and Legacy

In 1983, Iron Sheik defeated Bob Backlund to become the WWF World Heavyweight Champion. However, his reign was short-lived, as he lost the title to Hulk Hogan just a month later in a historic match at Madison Square Garden. Despite not holding the top championship for a lengthy period of time, Iron Sheik became one of the most recognisable and despised heels (villains) of his time.

After retiring from wrestling, Iron Sheik remained active in the industry through appearances, interviews, and various initiatives. He also gained notoriety for his controversial and outspoken remarks on social media and during public appearances, entertaining his followers with his eccentric attitude.

Personal Life and Net Worth

Iron Sheik was married to Caryl Vaziri and had three children, Marissa Jeane Vaziri, Nikki Vaziri, and Tanya Vaziri. His net worth was estimated to be $500,000 at the time of his death.

Death

Iron Sheik passed away on June 7, 2023, at the age of 81. The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.

Iron Sheik’s Legacy

Iron Sheik will always be remembered as a true legend of professional wrestling. He was a pioneer for Iranian wrestlers in the industry and paved the way for future generations to follow. His eccentric personality, controversial remarks, and memorable matches will continue to be celebrated by wrestling fans around the world.

