Dead – Death – Obituary News : Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 81

The Iron Sheik: A Wrestling Legend

The wrestling world has lost one of its most iconic and controversial figures with the passing of The Iron Sheik. The Iranian-born wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died in his sleep on Wednesday morning at the age of 81. The Iron Sheik was a Hall of Fame wrestler who became a villainous star in the 1980s, facing off against Hulk Hogan and teaming up with a wrestler who claimed to represent the Soviet Union.

The Iron Sheik’s rise to fame began in 1983 when he defeated Bob Backlund in Madison Square Garden to become the WWE Champion. The victory was a controversial one, as Backlund’s manager Arnold Skaaland threw in the towel when Backlund refused to submit to The Iron Sheik’s signature submission hold, the Camel Clutch. The Iron Sheik’s reign as WWE Champion was short-lived, however, as he lost the title to Hulk Hogan just a month later.

The Iron Sheik’s feud with Hulk Hogan was one of the most memorable in wrestling history. The two wrestlers faced off in a number of high-profile matches, including a famous showdown at Madison Square Garden in 1984. The Iron Sheik’s anti-American persona made him a natural villain in the eyes of the crowd, and his battles with Hogan helped to elevate the Hulkster to even greater heights of popularity.

After his feud with Hogan, The Iron Sheik turned his attention to Sgt. Slaughter. The two wrestlers engaged in a heated rivalry that culminated in a Boot Camp Match at Madison Square Garden. The match was brutal and intense, with both wrestlers taking a beating before The Iron Sheik emerged victorious. Soon after, The Iron Sheik teamed up with Russian strongman Nikolai Volkoff to form a tag team that was hated by American fans. The anti-American pairing went on to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania.

The Iron Sheik’s wrestling career came to an end in 1988 when he left WWE. However, he reappeared in 1991 as Colonal Mustafa, a character who aligned himself with former enemy Sgt. Slaughter. The Iron Sheik’s last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 17, where he returned for one night only to win a Gimmick Battle Royal and re-ignite his rivalry with Slaughter in the process.

Despite retiring from wrestling, The Iron Sheik remained a pop culture icon due to his bombastic online persona and appearances on various TV shows. He was a regular guest on “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Eric Andre Show,” where he would rant and rave about anything and everything. His outspoken nature and larger-than-life personality made him a beloved figure among wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans alike.

The Iron Sheik’s legacy will live on for years to come. He was a trailblazer in the world of wrestling, paving the way for future wrestlers who would embrace their villainous personas and become fan favorites. He was also a pioneer in the world of social media, using his online platform to connect with fans and share his opinions on a wide range of topics. The Iron Sheik may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and a true legend in the world of sports entertainment.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik passes away at the age of 81/